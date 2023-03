About 13km north of Orune via the SS389, the pastoral town of Bitti has achieved renown in recent years for its singing quartet, the Tenores de Bitti. This male-only vocal group is the most famous exponent of the island’s traditional form of harmonic singing. To learn more, stop off at the Museo Multimediale del Canto a Tenore, where you can listen to recordings of various groups in action.