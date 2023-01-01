Piazza Satta

This small square is dedicated to the great poet Sebastiano Satta (1867–1914), who was born in a house here. To celebrate the centenary of Satta's birth, sculptor Costantino Nivola gave the square a complete makeover, whitewashing the surrounding houses to provide a blank backdrop for a series of granite sculptures planted in the piazza like menhirs. Each sculpture has a carved niche containing a bronze figurine (a clear wink at Sardinia's prehistoric bronzetti) depicting a character from Satta’s poems.