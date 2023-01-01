Complesso Nuragico Romanzesu

Spread over a 7-hectare site in a thick cork and oak wood, this 17th-century-BC nuraghic sanctuary comprises several religious buildings and circular village huts. The highlight is the sacred well temple, covered by a typical tholos (beehive-shaped dome) and connected to a semi-elliptic amphitheatre. Up to six daily guided tours help visitors make sense of the ruins; most are in Italian but tours in English and German are also offered. It's about 13km northwest of Bitti – follow the road towards Budduso.