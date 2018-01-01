Welcome to Brindisi
The town was the end of the ancient Roman road Via Appia, down whose length trudged weary legionnaires and pilgrims, crusaders and traders, all heading to Greece and the Near East. These days little has changed except that Brindisi's pilgrims are now sun-seekers rather than soul-seekers.
Top experiences in Brindisi
Alberobello Half-Day Tour from Central Apulia
Start with pick up at approximately 8:30am for the drive to Alberobello where you will meet your local guide. The guided, 2-hour visit of Alberobello will focus on the less touristic side of the town and the main monuments in Aia piccola. This area has roughly 400 trulli-houses and there will be a photo stop at the Belvedere, a panoramic lookout. Stroll on through the Rione Monti, a monumental quarter with almost 1,000 Trulli-houses. See the Chiesa Sant'Antonio which is the only trullo-church in the world and the Trullo Siamese, an ancient twin trullo. Then there will be free time for approximately 45 minutes at the Largo Martellotta, a central promenade with numerous coffee and wine bars. On Thursday, it is also the local marketplace. From here you will finish the tour up with a walk back to your meeting point and be transferred back to your hotel.
Private Transfer: Brindisi Airport to Hotel
When you land at Brindisi-Salento Airport, your private driver will be waiting for you in arrivals hall, holding a sign with your name. Be escorted to a private luxury vehicle, and relax on the comfortable drive straight to your hotel in the nearby city of Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni or Fasano. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private arrival transfer from Brindisi-Salento Airport to your accommodation, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per vehicle.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Brindisi Airport
When it's time to head to Brindisi-Salento Airport, ensure you make your flight with this convenient private departure transfer. You'll be picked up from your hotel in Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni and Fasano and driven in the comfort of a private vehicle to the airport. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private departure transfer from your accommodation to Brindisi-Salento Airport, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.
Ostuni: traditional cooking class with local chef
Ostuni is one of the most stunning cities in southern Italy famous for the dazzling effect of its whitewashed houses. It is a genuine and charming example of Mediterranean architecture.Meet your local chef at your hotel in Ostuni and begin this amazing experience through traditional italian taste.Follow your local chef and learn how to prepare a delicious meal:Starters: Selection of cold cuts including capocollo. Freshly made mozzarelle, ricotta and burratine. Seasoned local cheese. Fried zucchini flowers filled with fresh ricotta cheese. Green and red peppers marinated with olive oil and mint. Cucumber, fennel and orange salad with olives and walnuts. Whole-wheat focaccia.Main couses:- Home made fresh pasta with tomato, pecorino cheese, parsley and garlic. Fava (broad) beans pure' with chicory, green peppers, sweet onions, olives and aubergines.- Layered eggplant parmesan with zucchini, mozzarella, prosciutto and cherry tomatoes of Torre Guaceto. Meat balls with fresh tomato sauce (veal and or vegetarian).Dessert: Crostata or Tiramisu with mascarpone cheese layered between coffee and Amaro.First you will prepare tiramisu, layering liqueur soaked biscuits and mascarpone cheese and decorating with flaked chocolate. Then you will continue with the preparation of the tomato sauce, slow cooked to enhance and sweeten the flavour. Learn how to make traditionalhandmade pasta, orecchiette, is one of the highlights of the day; its unique shape (like little ears) and the combining of Apulian wheat flour and semolina, produces little domes of heaven. Pasta preparation will be enhanced with olives, focaccia, taralli and a glass of prosecco! Next we prepare the "pastella", for the medley of fried vegetables. The vegetable pieces are rolled in flour, then dipped in a mixture of eggs beaten with finely chopped parsley, salt, pepper and just a bit of grated pecorino cheese and then steeped in hot olive oil. Then, learn all the secrets behind the perfect parmigiana di melanzane (eggplant parmesan) using the sweet tomato sauce that has been cooking for about an hour, and delicious local ingredients. While preparing the eggplants you will start to fry the zucchini flowers filled with locally produced, ricotta and enjoy tasting them while they are hot from the pan.Time to relax, sit down at linen covered tables for therestaurant style four-course meal and award winning wines.
4-days Puglia Harvest and Wine Tour
Itinerary:Day 1 - Upon meeting your hosts at Brindisi Airport, you will be transferred to your rural accommodation, a fortified farmhouse dating from the 17th century. After settling into your room, join your hosts and fellow enogastronomic enthusiasts for a refreshing glass of prosecco on the patio and a relaxing buffet lunch of local speciality. In the afternoon relax and unwind at the Masseria, soak-up some Puglian sunshine and admire the crystal saline swimming pool. For those feeling a little more energetic, why not go for a gentle stroll through the countryside and surrounding olive groves, to discover some ancient trulli dwellings only found in Southern Puglia. In the evening, you will be joined by a local sommelier who will introduce you to Puglian wine and some local grape varieties. A local artisan pasta maker will be your chef for the evening and will prepare a delicious dinner using regional and seasonal produce.Day 2 - After a leisurely breakfast on the patio, head out into the Puglian countryside to harvest olives! Here you will meet a local farmer who will introduce you to some of the century old techniques for harvesting olives. Then, roll-up your sleeves and have fun harvesting! Afterwards join a specially arranged Puglian Pleasures Wine Tour during which you will take a walk through a local vineyard, learn about their organic methods of viniculture, sample their award-winning wines and watch mamma, as she demonstrates the art of Orecchiette pasta making. Enjoy a special lunch accompanied by live local Pizzica folk music and dancing. Later continue on to a nearby family-owned frantoio (oil mill) with the olives you have harvested in the morning to see how olive oil is produced. In the evening, enjoy a three course meal at a nearby trattoria specialising in local, Pugliese cuisine.Day 3 - Travel to the fabulous “White City” of Ostuni. On the way you will pass through some fascinating ancient olive groves where the trees have been gnarled and twisted by time and the wind – a perfect spot for a quick photo-shoot. Reconvene for aperitivo in a unique setting and head to the coast for a light lunch with a view. Return to the Masseria and before the sun sets, head to the heart of the Salento wine region to visit one of Puglia’s oldest wine estates, which happens to be an impresessive castle! The tour concludes with a wine tasting in the cantina’s museum with one of the estate’s sommeliers. The dinner will be in a nearby town.Day 4 - After breakfast you will be transferred to Brindisi Airport in time for your flight home.
Brindisi 2-hour private tour: the most important Roman Empire port
Highlights: Visit the Roman columns: the end of the Appian Way Discover the old town, including Roman remains, medieval and early 1900s Visit to Granafei – Nervegna palace Detailed Product Description: The guided tour will start from the seafront in Brindisi where you can admire the Roman columns, a symbol of the city and the end of the Appian Way. From this position we can admire the monument to the sailor of Italian, memorial to the saylormen died in all the wars. Walking, we will arrive at Piazza Duomo where we visit the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist with the Balsamo loggia and palace of the Seminary. The tour continues with a visit to the Provincial Archaeological Museum "F. Ribezzo "and end at Granafei - Nervegna palace, we can find the top of the colunm That We find at the biginning of Appia road in front of the harbor view