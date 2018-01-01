4-days Puglia Harvest and Wine Tour

Itinerary:Day 1 - Upon meeting your hosts at Brindisi Airport, you will be transferred to your rural accommodation, a fortified farmhouse dating from the 17th century. After settling into your room, join your hosts and fellow enogastronomic enthusiasts for a refreshing glass of prosecco on the patio and a relaxing buffet lunch of local speciality. In the afternoon relax and unwind at the Masseria, soak-up some Puglian sunshine and admire the crystal saline swimming pool. For those feeling a little more energetic, why not go for a gentle stroll through the countryside and surrounding olive groves, to discover some ancient trulli dwellings only found in Southern Puglia. In the evening, you will be joined by a local sommelier who will introduce you to Puglian wine and some local grape varieties. A local artisan pasta maker will be your chef for the evening and will prepare a delicious dinner using regional and seasonal produce.Day 2 - After a leisurely breakfast on the patio, head out into the Puglian countryside to harvest olives! Here you will meet a local farmer who will introduce you to some of the century old techniques for harvesting olives. Then, roll-up your sleeves and have fun harvesting! Afterwards join a specially arranged Puglian Pleasures Wine Tour during which you will take a walk through a local vineyard, learn about their organic methods of viniculture, sample their award-winning wines and watch mamma, as she demonstrates the art of Orecchiette pasta making. Enjoy a special lunch accompanied by live local Pizzica folk music and dancing. Later continue on to a nearby family-owned frantoio (oil mill) with the olives you have harvested in the morning to see how olive oil is produced. In the evening, enjoy a three course meal at a nearby trattoria specialising in local, Pugliese cuisine.Day 3 - Travel to the fabulous “White City” of Ostuni. On the way you will pass through some fascinating ancient olive groves where the trees have been gnarled and twisted by time and the wind – a perfect spot for a quick photo-shoot. Reconvene for aperitivo in a unique setting and head to the coast for a light lunch with a view. Return to the Masseria and before the sun sets, head to the heart of the Salento wine region to visit one of Puglia’s oldest wine estates, which happens to be an impresessive castle! The tour concludes with a wine tasting in the cantina’s museum with one of the estate’s sommeliers. The dinner will be in a nearby town.Day 4 - After breakfast you will be transferred to Brindisi Airport in time for your flight home.