Welcome to Bari
Most travellers skip Bari on their way to Puglia’s big-hitter, Lecce (the towns have a long-standing rivalry, especially over soccer), but Bari doesn’t lack history or culture. The old town contains the bones of St Nicholas (aka Santa Claus) in its Basilica di San Nicola, along with a butch castle and plenty of unfussy trattorias that have the local nosh – cucina barese – down to a simple art.
The second-largest town in southern Italy, Bari is a busy port with connections to Greece, Albania and Croatia, and sports an international airport with connections to much of Europe.
Top experiences in Bari
Bari activities
Bari Street Food Walking Tour
Start your private tour with a hotel or port pickup, or make your own way to Bari Old Town to meet your guide. Then, set off on a stroll around the narrow streets of the enclave. Stop for a look at the pilgrimage church of the Basilica of St. Nicholas. Dedicated to the saint whose legend became Santa Claus, the church houses his holy remains in an ornate crypt. See the Cathedral of St. Sabinus, and admire the nearby 12th-century Swabian Castle. Continue through the Old Town to scout out the best eateries with your guide. Stop at a pastry bakery to sample focaccia barese, and visit an authentic birrificio for a pint of the local craft ale. Bite into creamy burrata as you learn about cheese and salami at a delicatessen; sip wine as you hear about the region’s winemaking heritage; and discover the secrets of rich, homemade gelato as you eat one, of course. Finish with a visit to the modern French part of the city, where opera theaters, luxury boutiques, and a seaside market can be found. Your tour ends with a hotel drop-off. Please note: A minimum of two people is required per booking.
Private Bari Walking Tour with Pasta Class
Join a private and customizable tour, back to ancient times and far from stereotypes. Afterwards, meet a local and have a pasta making class in a typical house of the old town. Cook and taste your own home-made pasta with a glass of local wine, in a familyatmosphere. Live a unique experience and enjoy a real, southern Italian, home-stay. Tour begins visiting the main attractions of the old town such as the Basilica of Saint Nicholas with its precious Crypt, the ancient Cathedral of Saint Sabinus and the millenarian Swabian Castle. Tour goes on discovering the modern French part of the city along the famous sea-side, with its fish market, opera theaters, and luxuryshopping streets. Tour ends at a locals House where we will learn how to make orecchiette, the local home-made pasta, and find out the secrets of Italian tomato sauce. Drinking genuine Primitivo red wine you will cook and taste your own home-made pasta which will have you feeling like a native.
Bari Bike Tour
Experience a pleasant bike tour of Bari and let your expert multilingual guide show you its most important attractions. Visit both the old town center and the 19th century district. Admire the Basilica of Saint Nicholas, the Cathedral of Saint Sabino, the Swabian Castle. Next, head to the fish market and the shopping district. Cycle through the beautiful squares of the city and reach the seaside. Discover the hidden corners of the old town, such as the alleys where still nowadays women make the local homemade pasta. Get the chance to visit monuments inside and stop for an handmade ice-cream tasting. You will venture into the real Bari and immerse yourself in the lively local life and traditions of this enchanting city.
Private Bari Bike Tour and Pasta Class
Join a private and customizable tour, back to ancient times and far from stereotypes and then meet a local lady and have a pasta making class in a typical house of the old town. Cook and taste your own home-made pasta with a glass of local wine, in a familyatmosphere and live a unique experience to enjoy the real southern Italian home-stay.Tour begins visiting the main attractions of the old town such as the Basilica of Saint Nicholas with its precious Crypt, the ancient Cathedral of Saint Sabinus and the millenarian Swabian Castle.Tour goes on discovering the modern French part of the city along the famous sea-side, with its fish market, opera theatres and luxuryshopping streets. Tour ends at Signora Maria’s House where we will learn how to make orecchiette, the local home-made pasta, and find out the secrets of Italian tomato sauce. Drinking genuine Primitivo red wine we will cook and taste our own home-made pasta feeling like a native.
Bari Street Food Bike Tour
Explore Bari and discover picturesque and local places with an expert guide on this private, customizable tour. Meet food and wine producers to discover the southern Italian culinary culture, tasting local delicacies and typical products along the route. Your tour begins after pickup from your hotel or port with visits to the main attractions of the old town. Tour the Basilica of Saint Nicholas with its precious Crypt, the ancient Cathedral of Saint Sabinus, and the Swabian Castle.Next you'll delve into Bari's culinary treats with tasting stops at a panificio (local bakery), where you'll learn how focaccia barese is made and taste a slice; a birrificio (local pub), where you'll learn about the production of local craft beers and try a pint; and a salumeria, where you'll taste different types of salami and cheeses, including burrata. Make your way to a winery to learn about local wines and sample glasses, and finally to a gelateria where you'll taste true, homemade Italian ice cream. Your tour ends in the modern French part of the city along the famous sea-side, where you'll cycle past opera theaters and luxury shopping streets before being dropped back at your hotel or port.
4-Day Puglia Sightseeing Tour Including Cooking Class
Itinerary details:Day 1:Explore the city of Bari in the morning. Next, visit the Valle d'Itria region in central Puglia. In the afternoon, visit the Trulli cities like Locorotondo or Alberobello. Day 2:Meet your guide at your hotel, then head to Northern Puglia and visit Gargano National Park. Explore Monte Sant'Angelo and the Shrine of Saint Michael, part of UNESCO World Heritage list.Day 3:Travel to Northern Puglia to Monti Dauni (mountain range) and visit amazing villages rich in beauty and traditions.Day 4:Leave from your accommodation, then head to a private house where you can start your cooking class and enjoy some of the best dishes of the culinary tradition of Puglia. The tour ends afterward.Please note: The tour each day is approximately 6-7 hours. Pick-up will be at 9:30am from your hotel each day.