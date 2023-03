Established in 2001 and made a Unesco Man and Biosphere Reserve in 2015, this 260-sq-km parcel of land straddles the border between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna. The park boasts rich biodiversity, sandwiched as it is between the Continental and Mediterranean climatic zones. It runs along the spine of the Apennine mountains, offering a wealth of hiking opportunities, extensive beech forests and a small population of wolves.