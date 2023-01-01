Museo del Tessile e dell’Abbigliamento Elena Aldobrandini

Despite the lack of information in English, this petite textile and fashion museum is a good bet for those after a lesser-known treat. Swoon over a beautiful selection of mid-20th-century gowns, including creations by late Neapolitan fashion great Emilio Schuberth, 'tailor of the stars' and mentor to Valentino. The work of Campania's equally famous Livio De Simone and Fausto Sarli is also showcased, alongside vintage millinery, gloves, and 18th-century ecclesiastical garb.

The museum is tucked away inside the Fondazione Mondragone, established as a 'retreat for noble matrons and virgins' in the mid-17th century. To access it, head through the gates and into the palazzo's courtyard. Enter the building through the glass door on your right and take the lift to the 1st floor.