Since opening her gallery in 1971, Lia Rumma has garnered a reputation for discovering the next big names in art. The gallerist and collector helped launch the careers of art-world heavyweights like Joseph Kosuth and Haim Steinbach, and her stable of artists also includes superstars William Kentridge, Marina Abramović and Anselm Kiefer. Interestingly, the gallery itself occupies Lia's former home.