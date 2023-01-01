Galleria Borbonica

Top choice in Naples

Traverse five centuries along Naples’ Bourbon Tunnel. Conceived by Ferdinand II in 1853 to link the Palazzo Reale to the barracks and the sea, the never-completed escape route is part of the 17th-century Carmignano Aqueduct system, itself incorporating 16th-century cisterns. The standard tour does not require prebooking, though the Adventure Tour (85 minutes; adult/reduced €15/10) and adults-only Speleo Light Tour (90 minutes; €15) do.

The Via delle Memorie Tour (60 minutes; adult/reduced €10/5) is only available in English for groups; see the website for details. Note that there are two other entrances to the Galleria Borbonica: one at Via Domenico Morelli 61 and the other at Via Monte di Dio 14.

