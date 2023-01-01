Located inside the Palazzo Reale – purchase tickets at the palace ticket booth – MeMus hosts long-running temporary exhibitions linked to the rich history of Europe's oldest working opera house, the Teatro San Carlo. Exhibitions showcase everything from original stage-design sketches, costumes, posters and letters, to the personal artefacts of legends of the theatre and opera world.

Theatre and opera fans can buy the combination ticket (€11) for entry to both the Palazzo Reale and adjoining MeMus.