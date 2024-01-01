Palazzo delle Arti Napoli

Housed in the 18th-century Palazzo Carafa di Roccella, PAN offers a hit-and-miss programme of temporary art exhibitions. The focus is mainly on modern and contemporary art, both Italian and international. See the website for current and upcoming offerings. Sunday closing times can vary; check ahead.
