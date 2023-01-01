Complesso San Pietro Martire

This former Dominican monastery is the current seat of the Faculty of Letters and Philosophy of the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II. Although the monastery has its roots in the late 13th century, its cloister dates from 1557. The latter is a simple, elegant affair, with piperno-stone arches gracing both its ground-floor portico and upper-floor loggia. A popular hangout for students, the cloister also offers a view of the colourful majolica dome crowning the monastery's church.