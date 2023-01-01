Egyptian-born industrial-designer Karim Rashid is the creative force behind Naples' Università metro station, a playful, candy-coloured ode to the digital age. White tiles clad the station entrance, each one printed with a word orginating in the last century. In the station itself you'll find lenticular icons that change perspective and colour, a sculpture reflecting the nodes and synapses of the brain, platform steps decorated with abstracted portraits of Dante and Beatrice, even platform walls adorned with glowing, 'animated' artwork (stare persistently).
Università Metro Art Station
Naples
Share