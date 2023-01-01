Università Metro Art Station

Egyptian-born industrial-designer Karim Rashid is the creative force behind Naples' Università metro station, a playful, candy-coloured ode to the digital age. White tiles clad the station entrance, each one printed with a word orginating in the last century. In the station itself you'll find lenticular icons that change perspective and colour, a sculpture reflecting the nodes and synapses of the brain, platform steps decorated with abstracted portraits of Dante and Beatrice, even platform walls adorned with glowing, 'animated' artwork (stare persistently).