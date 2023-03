This modest 14th-century church houses one of the first great artworks to grace the Neapolitan Renaissance – the majestic tomb of Cardinal Rinaldo Brancaccio, the church's founder. Although considered a part of Naples' artistic heritage, the sarcophagus was actually sculpted in Pisa by Donatello, Michelozzo and Pagno di Lapo Portigiani. Taking a year to complete, the chiselled marvel was shipped to Naples in 1427.