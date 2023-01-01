Dividing his time between Naples and New York, the infectiously charming Lello Esposito (who speaks very little English) is intrigued by Neapolitan cultural identity, symbolism and metamorphosis. It's a fascination that feeds large-scale sculptures and installations that explore and transform the city's folklore, from giant eggs with San Gennaro heads to bound Pulcinellas. According to Lello, modern Naples is no less baroque than its 18th-century self, a belief evident in the artist's thick, luscious, colour-saturated paintings.

While you can always try your luck visiting unannounced – the studio is through the door to your right as you enter the palazzo's main entrance – it's a good idea to call or email ahead (Lello's assistants can communicate in English).