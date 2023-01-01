Maradona Shrine

Bar Nilo is home to this tongue-in-cheek shrine dedicated to Argentine football player and ex-Napoli deity Diego Armando Maradona. Stuck to an epic poem written in Maradona's honour is a small, wiry, black hair – 'Kapel Original of Maradona' reads the English label, a direct translation of the Italian Capello originale di Maradona. The small container is full of genuine Maradona tears…and shame on anyone who suggests it's only water.

You can glimpse the shrine from the street. If you insist on a closer look and photo, you'll be expected to buy a coffee or drink. If you do, check your change carefully.