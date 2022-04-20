Getty Images

Massa Lubrense

The first town you come to following the coast west from Sorrento is Massa Lubrense. Situated 120m above sea level, it’s a disjointed place, comprising a small town centre and 17 frazioni (fractions or hamlets) joined by an intricate latticework of paths and mule tracks. For those without a donkey, there's a good network of regular SITA buses, but this is excellent walking country with the due golfi (the two gulfs of Naples and Salerno) rarely out of sight.

Explore Massa Lubrense

  • M

    Marina della Lobra

    From central Largo Vescovado it’s a 1.5km descent to this pretty little marina backed by ramshackle houses and verdant slopes. The marina is a good place…

  • C

    Chiesa di Santa Maria della Grazia

    The town's former cathedral, 16th-century Chiesa di Santa Maria della Grazia, is worth a quick look for its bright majolica-tiled floor, which would look…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Massa Lubrense.

  • See

