Welcome to Pavia
Aside from its vibrant atmosphere (Instituto Universitario di Studi Superiori, IUSS, is a partner in over 300 international exchange programs), Pavia’s historic centre preserves a clutch of worthwhile sights including, to the north of the city, the fabulous Carthusian monastery Certosa di Pavia.
Top experiences in Pavia
Amazing hotels and hostels
Pavia activities
Racing Experience Test Drive Ferrari 458
The circuit is located at the area of the Po River Valley, not far from Milan. It's a beautiful area for sightseeing with great places to eat and relax. The Po River is part of the Ticino River that starts at Switzerland. After your arrival at the track, you will be welcomed and you will meet the team, followed by a theoretical lesson on how to drive correctly. That means a full understanding of the correct racing line, braking points, clipping points, turning points, acceleration, and special notes needed for you to safely enjoy your driving experience.Next, you will get familiar with track regulations, including the colors and meanings of the flags, understanding the marshal’s signs, how to behave in the pit lane, and so on. Now you will get to know your machine – driving positions, braking pedals, and shifting methods. And then you are ready for the real thing!Start the engine and get on the track with an instructor next to you. He will guide you the whole way, implementing the things you have learned into a real racing action Drive your chosen car the number of laps indicated. This package includes 3 laps. Where applicable, it is possible to change types of cars according to the availability at that day. There is a GOPro onboard camera. Time on the track premises will be about 2-3 hours.Typical day program:09.00: Welcome, registration and staff introduction09.15: Theoretical course and briefing10.00: Entering the circuit with a professional instructor11:00-12:00 End of the activity
Hot Air Balloon Flight in the Countryside
Your experience starts in San Colombano al Lambro at the parking place in via Boccaccio where you will meet your pilot, the crew and the other passengers.You will then go on-board our jeep and go ahead to the launch site nearby.The pilot will make a detailed preflight briefing on security and the landing position.You are allowed to make questions and you can make photos while the 4 persons from the crew inflate the balloon which has 12 seats and the colour of the rainbow.When the balloon is inflated the pilot welcomes the passengers on board on the 'lighter' than air flight.The balloon will reach the maximum height of 500 meters,1500 feet you will be able to see the skyline of Milan and cities like Pavia and Piacenza, the Alps and the Appenines. Below you will see rivers and the typical countryside of Lombardy with its fascinating geometry.The direction of the flight depends on the wind. Some directional control is possible by ascending or descending into air currents going in a different direction, this information is checked prior to take off be releasing a small helium balloon and checking up to date weather reports. The pilot can raise or lower the hot air balloon by controlling the temperature inside the balloon.A balloon is the only aircraft with a 360 ° panorama, the passengers can just relax and can take photos of the spectacular scenery under.The temperature is almost the same as on the ground; for this reason you should wear sporty clothes of natural fibres, and sporty shoes, no high heels or sandals are allowed.The ground retrieve follows the flight on the ground with the jeep and when the time comes to return to earth you'll be met by our retrieve crew.The flight will be celebrated with local wine, soft drinks and local food after landing while the crew pack away the balloon.The pilot will also give you First Flight Certificate. You will then be taken to your original meeting point on our jeep.
Pavia and Oltrepo Pavese in One Day from Milan
In the morning, your driver-guide picks you up from your hotel and drives you to Pavia, a city famed for its 100 towers. The city retains the charms of its ancient past thanks to its historic monuments, including the University which was founded in 1361. Pavia includes a large number of well-preserved medieval and early Renaissance buildings, churches and ancient squares. Visit the Ponte Coperto, also known as the Ponte Vecchio. See, too, the Church of San Michele, the Duomo, and the Castello Visconteo, which includes works dating from medieval times to the 20th century.After the visit, your driver escorts you to the Oltrepo Pavese region for your wine tour. This region is known locally as the 'Tuscany of the North' for its beautiful rolling hills and its medieval hamlets. Your tour includes a visit to a winery followed by a wine tasting served with salame di Varzi, an authentic regional product made only in this area. You'll have time for a relaxing stroll and exploration of the traditional food and wine of the area having lunch in a local trattoria. After lunch, you'll continue to Certosa di Pavia, considered one of the most unique buildings in Lombardy. Located north of Pavia, this historic complex was founded at the end of the 15th century and encompasses a monastery, sanctuary, and beautiful gardens. After the visit your driver will escort you back to your accommodation in Milan.
Formula Racing Course and laps on Ferrari !
Formula Racing Course and laps on Ferrari !

Tentative Program Micro/Mini Courses:09:30 Welcome, registration and meeting the team09:40 Briefing09:50 Theoretical Racing course10:20 Technical Briefing on the car10:40 1st lap to get to know the track and 3 laps Ferrari11:15 De Briefing11:40 Session with the Legend (5 laps)12:15 De Briefing12:40 1st Session with the Formula (5 Laps)13:15 De Briefing13:30 Certificates and end of the activity
Rally Racing Course and Laps on ICE !!!
Rally Racing Course and Laps on ICE !!!

The circuit is located at the area of Sestriere about 2 hours drive from Milan. Its a great area for skying and sightseeing with great places to eat and relax.
Racing Cars type LEGEND - Friendly Race Experience
Racing Cars type LEGEND - Friendly Race Experience

You will now Do 5 laps of Practice after wards 5 laps of qualifying with timed laps. and afterwards we will place you guys on the grid as the results of the qualifying. You will start a real race when there is only one winner !