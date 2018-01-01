Hot Air Balloon Flight in the Countryside

Your experience starts in San Colombano al Lambro at the parking place in via Boccaccio where you will meet your pilot, the crew and the other passengers.You will then go on-board our jeep and go ahead to the launch site nearby.The pilot will make a detailed preflight briefing on security and the landing position.You are allowed to make questions and you can make photos while the 4 persons from the crew inflate the balloon which has 12 seats and the colour of the rainbow.When the balloon is inflated the pilot welcomes the passengers on board on the 'lighter' than air flight.The balloon will reach the maximum height of 500 meters,1500 feet you will be able to see the skyline of Milan and cities like Pavia and Piacenza, the Alps and the Appenines. Below you will see rivers and the typical countryside of Lombardy with its fascinating geometry.The direction of the flight depends on the wind. Some directional control is possible by ascending or descending into air currents going in a different direction, this information is checked prior to take off be releasing a small helium balloon and checking up to date weather reports. The pilot can raise or lower the hot air balloon by controlling the temperature inside the balloon.A balloon is the only aircraft with a 360 ° panorama, the passengers can just relax and can take photos of the spectacular scenery under.The temperature is almost the same as on the ground; for this reason you should wear sporty clothes of natural fibres, and sporty shoes, no high heels or sandals are allowed.The ground retrieve follows the flight on the ground with the jeep and when the time comes to return to earth you'll be met by our retrieve crew.The flight will be celebrated with local wine, soft drinks and local food after landing while the crew pack away the balloon.The pilot will also give you First Flight Certificate. You will then be taken to your original meeting point on our jeep.