Start off with a panoramic overview of Brescia from the hilltop castle, then plunge down into the cobblestone centre for a memorable ramble that will take you back through the ages.
4-days Franciacorta luxury weekend wine break
Discover Franciacorta and enjoy a long luxury weekend visiting renowned wineries, walking through the vineyards and enjoying sparkling wines.You will be staying in a fabulous, elegant and charming hotel in the hills of Franciacorta, an old luxury country manor on the Lake Iseo shore. Restore your mind and body with special relaxing treatments in the awesome renowned hotel Spa. Enjoy a welcome cocktail upon arrival and an introduction to the Franciacorta wine region.Franciacorta is one of the most beautiful regions in Lombardy, filled with churches and monasteries perched on the hills, towers of medieval villages, 16th century palaces, historic houses and ancient noble 18th century farmsteads.The tour will focus on Franciacorta sparkling wines (Brut, Rosè, Satèn, Pas Dosè), using a Pinot Noir and Chardonnay blend. You will have the opportunity to learn all about the Franciacorta sparkling wine, the Italian Champagne, taste it, feel its scent and learn to combine it with local food products.You will enjoy two winery visits and learn all about the production methods. You will also visit a distillery in an enchanting hamlet, rebuilt on a 6th century parish church, where you will be tasting different grappa and herbs spirits (like Nocino or chestnut acquavite).During an amazing exclusive cooking class, you’ll have the chance to learn how to pair wine the traditional recipes, under the careful guidance of a local chef.Enjoy a guided tour of Brescia, the main city in the Franciacorta wine region. Visit Santa Giulia, UNESCO World Heritage Site from 2011, and the Tempio Capitolino, one of the most important temples of Northern Italy, built in 73 AC by Vespasiano, and the ruins of the ancient Theatre, built for about 15.000 people.You will also vist Mantua city, with the marvellous frescoed galleries of the Palazzo Ducale and the enchanting Palazzo Te’, with its superb architecture and frescoes of XVI century.
Lugana Wine Tour With Discovery Of Brescia Old Town And Sirmione
You chauffeur will pick you up from your selected location and take you to the charming city of Brescia for a private tour of its historic center. For centuries Brescia was a Celtic settlement, until Romans conquered it in the first century AD and turned it into a little Rome, naming it Brixia. It’s now Lombardy’s largest archaeological site protected by UNESCO. A Roman amphitheater stands alongside a temple, ancient columns and arches and thermal baths. Situated at the foothills of the Alps this city is distinctly Italian, an expression of the region’s unique character.Following in Roman footsteps you will move onto Lake Garda to taste the delights of the local cuisine in one of the finest panoramic restaurants, where you can also feast your eyes on the wonderful panoply of colours that the Mediterranean gives you. Here you will enjoy the excellent combination of smooth Lugana wine and meals made of lake fish, pasta with seafood or white meats, such as baked veal.The edge of Lake Garda is rich with olive groves and mellow vineyards, characterized by a mild climate, which combine to make for one of Italy’s most picturesque landscapes. It is also the birthplace of Lugana wine, a delicate and exquisite white that will lead the way on this tour through beautiful panoramas and accompany delicious culinary delights. You will also visit one of the leading wine-making companies in Lugana accompanied by a professional sommelier. This Lugana winery is a perfect illustration of how local traditions are combined with the latest modern technologies. In the year 2000 a new cellar, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology was built here but the wines continue to age in traditional French oak barrels. You will be invited to see the cellar and to taste several varieties of wine. During the walk in the vineyards, you will learn everything you can about the culture, climate and character of this beautiful lake shore region.In the afternoon you will take a short walk in Sirmione, the center of this beautiful old town reaches into Lake Garda and is connected to the mainland by a long narrow isthmus. This town has been a favorite resort for relaxation since the ancient Roman aristocracy was attracted here by the mild climate and curative thermal springs. The driver will take you back to your selected location at the end of your Wine Experience Tour. We guarantee your total satisfaction, unforgettable experience and an amazing fun during the tour!
Half-Day Sparkling Franciacorta Wine Tour With Gourmet Lunch and Private Driver
Your tour will start from your pick up and you will be driven to visit to one of the most beautiful winery in the region of Lombardy, one renowned for producing the most prestigious brand of Franciacorta. Those sparkling wines take their name from the charming region in which they are made, in the province of Brescia. When you enter the winery you will feel like you are in a gallery of modern art. Everything here is perfectly situated and the impressive architecture benefits from the clear light typical of this region. During your visit, which includes an extensive tasting, your private tour guide and sommelier will explain to you the entire course of wine production, including how it is aged and bottled. You will discover the secrets of the methods used, the difference between champagne and white sparkling wines, the methods and their variety. Tasting the best wines of Franciacorta will open up to you new fragrances while refining your ability to distinguish different varieties. You will also be able see inside the cool, closed recesses of the wine cellar, which is itself an historical fund. These are old vintage wines in dusty bottles and each one of them is precious. You will explore the process of winemaking, aging and bottling, and taste some delicious sparkling wines. After your tasting in the winery, you will dine on gourmet food in one of Franciacorta’s finest restaurants. You will be served the best of local cuisine with the wines that take their name from the town and which you will, by now, be familiar with. Franciacorta and Brescia are proud of their rich culinary traditions. On the one hand, there are dishes based on lake fish, which perfectly match the light wines of Franciacorta, and on the other hand you have Brescia’s traditional rural cuisine, specializing in meat-based dishes, including beef and pork.
Brescia Sightseeing Tour from Milan with Franciacorta Private Wine Tasting and Lunch
Your day begins with a 9am pickup at your Milan hotel for the hour-long drive to Franciacorta. Formerly a rural escape for Milanese aristocrats and industrialists, Franciacorta is now home to what many wine connoisseurs call Italy’s best new sparkling wine. An sommelier from one of the oldest and most acclaimed wineries in the region will reveal the history and secrets of the grapes’ harvesting, aging, and bottling to achieve the prestigious wine status – DOCG – the top category in Italian wine classification. While touring the winery’s cool cellars, you’ll taste standout Franciacorta wines, followed by a traditional three-course Lombardy lunch surrounded by grapevines and rolling hills. Your journey continues with a half-hour drive toward the foothills of the Alps to arrive in Brescia, where a local guide will walk you through the city’s ancient Roman piazzas, and narrow cobblestone streets, past Renaissance churches, and UNESCO World Heritage sites, including a Roman forum and San Salvatore monastery, dating back to 753 AD. After exploring the history and views of Brescia, you’ll return to your hotel in Milan at approximately 6pm.