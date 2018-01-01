Lugana Wine Tour With Discovery Of Brescia Old Town And Sirmione

You chauffeur will pick you up from your selected location and take you to the charming city of Brescia for a private tour of its historic center. For centuries Brescia was a Celtic settlement, until Romans conquered it in the first century AD and turned it into a little Rome, naming it Brixia. It’s now Lombardy’s largest archaeological site protected by UNESCO. A Roman amphitheater stands alongside a temple, ancient columns and arches and thermal baths. Situated at the foothills of the Alps this city is distinctly Italian, an expression of the region’s unique character.Following in Roman footsteps you will move onto Lake Garda to taste the delights of the local cuisine in one of the finest panoramic restaurants, where you can also feast your eyes on the wonderful panoply of colours that the Mediterranean gives you. Here you will enjoy the excellent combination of smooth Lugana wine and meals made of lake fish, pasta with seafood or white meats, such as baked veal.The edge of Lake Garda is rich with olive groves and mellow vineyards, characterized by a mild climate, which combine to make for one of Italy’s most picturesque landscapes. It is also the birthplace of Lugana wine, a delicate and exquisite white that will lead the way on this tour through beautiful panoramas and accompany delicious culinary delights. You will also visit one of the leading wine-making companies in Lugana accompanied by a professional sommelier. This Lugana winery is a perfect illustration of how local traditions are combined with the latest modern technologies. In the year 2000 a new cellar, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology was built here but the wines continue to age in traditional French oak barrels. You will be invited to see the cellar and to taste several varieties of wine. During the walk in the vineyards, you will learn everything you can about the culture, climate and character of this beautiful lake shore region.In the afternoon you will take a short walk in Sirmione, the center of this beautiful old town reaches into Lake Garda and is connected to the mainland by a long narrow isthmus. This town has been a favorite resort for relaxation since the ancient Roman aristocracy was attracted here by the mild climate and curative thermal springs. The driver will take you back to your selected location at the end of your Wine Experience Tour. We guarantee your total satisfaction, unforgettable experience and an amazing fun during the tour!