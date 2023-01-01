Museo d'Arte di Palazzo Gavotti

Set amid two adjoining palazzi, Savona's premier art collection features an impressive collection of paintings dating all the way back to the 14th century, including Madonna and Child by Taddeo di Bartolo, The Crucifixion by Donato de’ Bardi and Giovanni Battista Carlone's emotionally charged painting of Venus and Mars. Another area of the museum showcases 20th-century art, with pieces by Magritte, de Chirico, Man Ray and Picasso. The museum also houses the Italian Riviera's best collection of ceramics, with pieces spanning some six centuries.