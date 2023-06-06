Savona

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
old port savona liguria italy

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

Behind Savona's sprawling port facilities, the city's unexpectedly graceful medieval centre is well worth a stop. Among the old-town treasures to survive destruction by Genoese forces in the 16th century are the baroque Cattedrale di Nostra Signora Assunta and the lumbering Fortezza del Priamàr. There's also a nice urban buzz, with lots of new shops, bars and restaurants regenerating the old centre.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Savona,Italy,22 november 2015.Facade of the cathedral of Savona, built between 1584 and 1605. Inside there are valuable works of art. 501786660 16th Century Style, Facade, Art, Carving - Craft Product, Statue, Sculpture, Religion, Baroque Style, History, Ancient, Old, Italian Culture, Architecture, Liguria, Italy, Europe, Cathedral, Church, Savona, Xvi Century, Italian Cathedral, Baroque Facade

    Cappella Sistina

    Savona

    Dating from the 1480s, Savona's Sistine Chapel (like the one in Rome) was created by Pope Sixtus IV. Though far less famous than its Roman counterpoint,…

  • Museo d'Arte di Palazzo Gavotti

    Museo d'Arte di Palazzo Gavotti

    Savona

    Set amid two adjoining palazzi, Savona's premier art collection features an impressive collection of paintings dating all the way back to the 14th century…

  • Fortezza del Priamàr

    Fortezza del Priamàr

    Savona

    Among Savona's treasures to survive destruction by Genoese forces in the 16th century is the lumbering Fortezza del Priamàr. This imposing fortress, which…

  • Cattedrale di Nostra Signora Assunta

    Cattedrale di Nostra Signora Assunta

    Savona

    Among Savona's treasures to survive destruction by Genoese forces in the 16th century is the Cattedrale di Nostra Signora Assunta. It's worth a look for…

  • Civico Museo Storico Archeologico

    Civico Museo Storico Archeologico

    Savona

    Part of the imposing Fortezza del Priamàr, this small museum houses a limited but interesting collection of local archaeological finds.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Savona with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Savona