The port may have changed radically since its '90s rebirth, but its emblematic sentinel hasn't moved an inch since 1543. Genoa's lighthouse is one of the world's oldest and tallest – and it still works, beaming its light over 50km to warn ships and tankers. Visitors can climb 172 steps and ponder exhibits in an adjacent museum of lamps, lenses and related history.

La Lanterna is accessed via a special 800m walking trail that starts at the ferry terminal. It's surrounded by a pleasant park. Dinegro metro station is about a 10-minute walk from the entry path to La Lanterna.