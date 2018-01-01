7-Days Italian Lakes and Riviera Tour from Milan

Day 1 Depart at 8:30am from the Starhotel Ritz in Milan to Lake Orta, a small and charming lake situated in the North-eastern side of the region Piedmont. Stop in the beautiful village of Orta San Giulio for a short visit. Then, take a private boat to the island of San Giulio, just in front of the village. After a short visit, back to Orta and depart by bus to Stresa, on Lake Maggiore. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, tour Pescatori (Fishermen island) and Bella island by private boat. Return to Stresa. At the end of the visit depart to Como. Overnight in the heart of Como.Day 2 (B)After breakfast take a short visit of Como, an amazing small province rich of atmospheres, panoramas, and human takeovers. Board the boat to Bellagio. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon depart to Bergamo with a panoramic tour along the coast of the lake. The city is characterized by a division of the urban structure on two levels, the 'Lower town', modern and dynamic, and the famous 'Upper town', a truly historic and artistic jewel. Short walking tour inside the city center then transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Bergamo city centre.Day 3 (B)Have breakfast, depart for Lake Garda, the largest in Italy. Take a boat and get a nice view of the Sirmione Cape, the castle and the Catullo’s ruins. Next, depart for Riva del Garda on the north side of the lake. Its historic center shows the signs of the Venetian domain. Free time for lunch and then head to Verona. Overnight at the core of Verona.Day 4 (B)Have breakfast at the hotel. Visit the famous city of Verona, both ancient and modern. Stroll through its narrow streets and get in touch with its varied and fascinating past. In the afternoon depart for Genoa, with a stop at Lake Iseo and have some free time for lunch. Overnight in the centre of Genoa.Day 5 (B)Have breakfast and head to Sanremo, defined as the city of flowers and sun, known all over the world for the Italian Song Festival. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon return to Genoa along the Rivera di Ponente, passing through characteristic villages. Overnight at the hotel.Day 6 (B)Have breakfast and depart for Portovenere, a fishermen village located at the end of La Spezia Gulf. Ferry to Cinque Terre (if the atmospheric conditions don’t permit the boarding, the visit will be done with a panoramic itinerary in a minibus.) Free time for lunch. In the afternoon it's back to Genoa. Day 7 (B)Have breakfast and depart for Rapallo. Then, head to Portofino. Around a little square, you can have a nice view of a group of high, colored and picturesque houses. Finally, stop in Santa Margherita, famous seaside city of Riviera di Levante and free time for lunch. Return to Milan in the afternoon.