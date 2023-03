Brave Imperia's traffic for this museum where a history of Italy's favourite oil is on display, including some ancient amphora and repro oil mills. There's also a Fratelli Carli shop here (a good alternative if you're more interested in stocking up on top quality local olive oil and products, from olive pastes to stain removers).

If coming by train, head to Imperia station (a few stations northeast of San Remo), and walk 12 minutes to the museum.