Chiesa Russa Ortodossa

Built for the Russian community that followed Tsarina Maria Aleksandrovna (wife of Tsar Alexander II) to San Remo in 1906, the Russian Orthodox church of Cristo Salvatore – with its onion domes and heavenly pale-blue interior – was designed by Alexei Shchusev, who later planned Lenin's mausoleum in Moscow. Icons and murals of Christian saints line the interior, and liturgical services are still held on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings for the Russian expat community.