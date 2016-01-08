Welcome to La Spezia
La Spezia's bustle peaks on 19 March, the feast day of the city's patron saint, San Giuseppe (St Joseph). Celebrations see a giant market fill the port and surrounding streets, and the naval base (off-limits the rest of the year) opens to the public.
Top experiences in La Spezia
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
La Spezia activities
Cinque Terre Day Trip from Milan
Leaving Milan, arrive at Cinque Terre and reach Manarola via a scenic route on the coast. Here you'll have free time to venture around the vineyards, stroll the piers where fishing boats line the shore, or watch the locals and the tourists jump into the sea from the rocks of the harbor.Right before lunch time (own expense), catch the train to Monterosso al mare, the largest of the five villages, where you will have time to explore and visit the beaches dotted along the coast. Despite the number of tourists, there is still a real sense of local identity even in the most tourist-crammed piazze (squares). Restaurants, bars, and accommodation all have an endearingly homespun air about them.From Monterosso, start the final leg of your journey: a 90-minute boat cruise, where you can admire the stunning views of the Cinque Terre and the delightful village of Portovenere from the sea. Arrive at La Spezia where your coach will be waiting to take you back to Milan.
Pisa and Cinque Terre Day Trip from Florence
Meet your expert guide at Santa Maria Novella train station in central Florence, then hop aboard an air-conditioned train to Pisa. Sit back and relax as you enjoy your scenic ride out of the city, arriving in Pisa approximately an hour later.On arrival, follow your guide to the Field of Dreams (Piazza dei Miracoli), a verdant expanse home to the city’s most important sights: the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Baptistery and the Duomo. With 1.5 hours here spent at your leisure, perhaps pose for photos by the Leaning Tower and, depending on availability, head inside for a guided tour (own expense). Alternatively, make for the Duomo (own expense) to marvel at its carved pulpit by Giovanni Pisano, or head inside the Baptistery (own expense) to test the unusual acoustics.Next, return to the station to board your train to La Spezia, the gateway to the UNESCO-listed Cinque Terre National Park. Translated as ‘five lands,’ Cinque Terre is made up of five enchanting fishing villages that line the coast of the Italian Riviera.Just under 1.5 hours later, find yourself at La Spezia train station, where you’ll catch a local train to the historical village of Riomaggiore. Wonder at the tightly packed pastel buildings as you stroll along the cobbled streets with your guide.Continue by train to Vernazza, a seaside town that surrounds a tiny, natural port. Alight your train, then enjoy free time to soak up the sun on the pretty beach, or dive into the cooling waters for a swim.Your final stop is Manarola, a tiny village that is said to have more grapevines than any other Cinque Terre village. Wander along the harbor and spend a few minutes snapping photos of the picturesque buildings that cascade toward the sea.After, make your way back to La Spezia or Pisa aboard the train for the return trip to Florence, where your tour concludes.
4-Day Tuscany and Cinque Terre Tour from Rome
Val d’Orcia, Chianti, Siena, San Gimignano and Lucca: places just as beautiful as they sound when they roll off your tongue. With Siena as your base for your first night, explore these top Tuscan sites (and more) with your expert guide, enjoying the emerald hills, UNESCO-listed villages and sangiovese wines that collectively give Tuscany its world-class reputation.From Siena, head northwest out of Tuscany to the region of Liguria. Your tour includes two nights of accommodation here in La Spezia, just south of the Cinque Terre, where five tiny villages cling precariously to the coastline’s sun-scorched cliffs. With a reputation that exceeds its size, the area boasts indescribable scenery with hillsides that tumble down through lush groves before plunging over quietly eroding cliffs. See all this and more on your unforgettable 4-day tour!Please note: The listed price does not include a city tax, payable at the time of hotel check-in. The tax is required by the hotels and is not within our control.Due to a landslide which occurred at the end of September 2012, the famous path “Via dell’Amore” has been closed.
Cinque Terre Pesto Making, Boat Tour, Lunch from La Spezia
Take a short train ride into the heart of the Cinque Terre, riding through the picturesque scenery to Cinque Terre. Take a moment to enjoy the stunning surroundings before walking the short distance to the location. Next, don your apron and get a hands-on experience in the ancient art of making pesto the traditional way. Once the pesto is finished, sit down to enjoy the fruits of your labor served on local breads, olives, salami, and cheeses. Also enjoy a sampling of the famous local white wine.Next, walk down to the harbor for a comfortable boat trip to enjoy the coastline of the Cinque Terre. Arrive at the village of Vernazza, known as one of the original fishing villages on the Italian Riviera. The tour will officially end here, where you have the opportunity to enjoy some free time to explore the ancient village, take a swim, or for the more adventurous a hike along one of the walking trails. Alternatively. you can return with the guide on the train to La Spezia station.Your guide will supply all guests with a Cinque Terre pass, this gives you access to the walking trails and also the train pass to explore further villages. This also saves up to an hour waiting in line to purchase the card.
Cinque Terre Sailing Day Trip from La Spezia
Make your way to La Spezia port in the late morning. Meet your expert skipper and step aboard a sailboat for your 7-hour Cinque Terre sailing adventure.Drift away from the port along the Gulf of La Spezia, also called the Gulf of Poets for all the famous poets who came to northern Italy’s Liguria region, such as Lord Byron. Pass the villages of Portovenere and Lerici and the islands of Palmaria and Tino.Then veer west along the famous coastline of Cinque Terre, the ‘Five Lands' — a rugged portion of the Italian Riviera comprised of five postcard–worthy villages: Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore. Admire the craggy coast and terraced hillsides dotted with colorful villages, all part of Cinque Terre National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Cinque Terre towns are mostly inaccessible by car, but you’ll get a breathtaking panorama of all the highlights from the best vantage point: the water. In front of Vernazza or a similar scenic spot, pause to enjoy a light lunch spread of local specialties, such as focaccia bread with anchovies and olives, paired with Italian wine (See Itinerary for sample menu ). Continue sailing along the Cinque Terre coast, stopping again to take a dip and swim in a protected marine area. Sit back and relax on your way back to La Spezia, or take the reins and learn how to sail with the help of your skipper. Your day trip concludes when you arrive back at La Spezia port in the early evening.
La Spezia Shore Excursion: Private Driver to Florence, Pisa
After meeting your driver at the port in La Spezia, sit back and enjoy your drive into the Tuscan countryside toward Florence. Driving up Florence’s beautiful Viale dei Colli, you'll reach the marvelous terrace called Piazzale Michelangelo, named after the artist who sculpted one of the city’s most famous pieces of art – the original David statue. From the terrace, enjoy panoramic views of Florence and the Arno Valley.Follow an uphill road until you reach Forte Belvedere, built around 1590 to control the Florentine population in case of internal riots. Then visit Pitti Palace, home to many galleries, or stroll through the magnificent Boboli Gardens – with this independent tour, the choice is yours!Next head off to Piazza della Repubblica and admire its triumphal arch, known as the Arcone. During this time in Florence, you decide what to do next. Perhaps walk through the Piazza del Duomo to see its magnificent Baptistery and Giotto's Bell Tower (any entrance fees at own expense).Your shore excursion then continues to Pisa, roughly 40 minutes away. Stop by the Field of Miracles and marvel at Pisa's famous landmark, the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Although it was designed to be perfectly vertical, it started to lean during construction. Your itinerary in Pisa is also flexible, so perhaps take a walk to Piazza dei Cavalieri, where you can admire the historic Scuola Normale, one of the most famous universities in Italy. After a wonderful day full of sightseeing, your driver will take you back to your ship in the La Spezia port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the La Spezia port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.