La Spezia Shore Excursion: Private Driver to Florence, Pisa

After meeting your driver at the port in La Spezia, sit back and enjoy your drive into the Tuscan countryside toward Florence. Driving up Florence’s beautiful Viale dei Colli, you'll reach the marvelous terrace called Piazzale Michelangelo, named after the artist who sculpted one of the city’s most famous pieces of art – the original David statue. From the terrace, enjoy panoramic views of Florence and the Arno Valley.Follow an uphill road until you reach Forte Belvedere, built around 1590 to control the Florentine population in case of internal riots. Then visit Pitti Palace, home to many galleries, or stroll through the magnificent Boboli Gardens – with this independent tour, the choice is yours!Next head off to Piazza della Repubblica and admire its triumphal arch, known as the Arcone. During this time in Florence, you decide what to do next. Perhaps walk through the Piazza del Duomo to see its magnificent Baptistery and Giotto's Bell Tower (any entrance fees at own expense).Your shore excursion then continues to Pisa, roughly 40 minutes away. Stop by the Field of Miracles and marvel at Pisa's famous landmark, the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Although it was designed to be perfectly vertical, it started to lean during construction. Your itinerary in Pisa is also flexible, so perhaps take a walk to Piazza dei Cavalieri, where you can admire the historic Scuola Normale, one of the most famous universities in Italy. After a wonderful day full of sightseeing, your driver will take you back to your ship in the La Spezia port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the La Spezia port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.