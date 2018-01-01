Welcome to Aosta
Top experiences in Aosta
Aosta activities
4-Days Wonderful Piedmont Tour from Milan
Day 1 Departure at 08.30 am from NH Touring, in Milan. Departure to the hilly area of Monferrato, in the South-east of the region Piedmont. Arrival to Acqui Terme, an old city founded by the Romans famous for its original aqueduct.After a short walk in the old town, departure to Casale Monferrato, the capital of the ancient Dukedom of Monferrato. Free time for lunch and departure in the afternoon to Turin, capital of the region, crossing the North of Monferrato with short stop in Crea, where it is possible to visit the local Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage. Arrival to Turin, overnight at the hotel. Accommodation: hotel in the heart of TurinDay 2 Breakfast at the hotel. Full day dedicated to visit the town. Turin, of Roman origin, first capital of the Kingdom of Italy, main centre of car factory FIAT, cultural and university centre, it is nowadays the fourth biggest town of the country for inhabitants and the third for industrial development. In the morning, visit through the famous Savoy Route, including the Royal Palace, in Venaria, the greatest abode of the Royal Family. Then, continue to Superga, the second hill of the region. Here, visit to the Basilica. Free time for lunch, coming back to the city centre. After lunch, visit of the downtown, including Piazza Castello, with Palazzo Madama, old Roman gate, residence of the Royal Family and finally Art Museum and the Royal Palace; Overnight at the hotel. Day 3Breakfast at the hotel. Departure to La Morra, a small village of the Middle Age. It grounds its richness on the so called “Red gold”, the Barolo. Visit of a typical wine cellar in order to taste the best wines of the region. Then, continue to Grinzane Cavour, that houses the homonym castle and some of the main wine bars of the area. In an amazing trip among hills and vineyards, arrive to Alba, town considered as the capital of the Langhe, district of hills and strong production of wines, known also as the regional leader in the ambit of buying and selling of truffles and chocolates. Free time for lunch. We visit a shop to taste a cream of white truffle, the most precious one. Then, route to achieve Asti. The city presents Roman and baroque style and tracks of the Middle Age and of the Renaissance. Back to Turin. Overnight at the hotel.Day 4Breakfast at the hotel; departure to Fenis to look up to the castle, built in the XII century, located in the highest valley of the region. Then, departure to Courmayeur, a small village located at the bottom of the Mont Blanc. Free time in the beautiful old town. Continuation to Aosta, capital of the autonomous region of Aosta Valley, the smallest region of our country, located in the middle of the highest mountains of the Alps. Free time for lunch and then, way back to Milan. End of our services.
Italian Christmas Markets Day Trip from Milan
On this day trip from Milan you will visit one of the best Christmas markets in north of Italy. You can choose between three different amazing destinations: Bolzano, Merano or Aosta, according to the date you choose to travel. The departures of the 26th of November and the 18th of December are dedicated to Bolzano's Christmas market in the German speaking part of Italy. Featuring 80 exhibitors, 8 partners, 3 gastronomy stalls and a small market dedicated to children await the visitors this markets they keep alive their profound legacy with the traditions of the former Austrian Empire. The 26th of December enjoy the local cuisine and the traditional music at the Merano's Christmas Market. And while the adults can sit down for a well deserved glass of mulled wine, a petting zoo and a retro carousel will provide distractions for the kids. The impressive variety Aosta Christmas markets will be waiting for you the 16th of December. For the occasion, Aosta's main square is transformed into an alpine Christmas wonderland with lights, decorations, Christmas trees, and local products and food for sale.Depart by coach from Milan city center and in only a few hours you reach the Alps and enjoy the magic of Christmas surrounded by the Alpine atmosphere. Your knowledgeable and friendly guide will introduce you to all the secrets of this unique traditions so you can live a true experience like a local.After arrived on destination you will have time to explore at your own pace the city and the markets for the whole day before going back on the coach that will drive you back to Milan city center.
Full-Day Entry Ticket to Pré-Saint-Didier Luxury Spa
Experience a beautiful spa in the heart of the Aosta Valley. A haven of peace where you can regenerate and take care of yourself, finding the authentic values of mountain relaxation and the joy of relaxing immersed in a natural setting.Should you wish to visit the spa on Friday evenings, you can enjoy Aperiterme, the exclusive happy hour, included in the entrance price, it consists by traditional Italian appetizer of some nibbles and a drink. Included in the spa sessions is a complimentary use of towel, robe, slippers and body care products.
Pre Saint Didier Luxury Evening Spa Entry Ticket
Welcome to Terme di Pre Saint Didier, a beautiful SPA the heart of the Aosta Valley. Warm water gushing from the heart of the mountains just as they did 1000 years ago. Wood and natural stone for our saunas and baths. Bright and timeless atmospheres for a total remise en forme. A haven of peace where you can regenerate and take care of yourself, finding the authentic values of mountain relaxation and the joy of relaxing immersed in a natural setting Included in the spa session is complimentary use of towel, robe, slippers and body care products. Aperiterme, the exclusive happy hour, included in entrance price from 6.30 pm every friday. Access is not allowed to children under 14 years old.
Mont Blanc Explorer
The French call her "La Dame Blanche." To Italians, she’s "Il Bianco." And to all who set out to tame her, she is known simply as "The Big One". Towering above the already towering Alps, Mont Blanc commands respect. This trip puts committed travellers with excellent fitness on intimate terms with the ceiling of Europe, rewarding all-comers with strolls through quaint alpine villages, hearty dinners, relaxing spa visits, and some of the most jaw-droppingly beautiful mountain scenery you’ll ever see. Prepare to be challenged, awestruck, and amazed.