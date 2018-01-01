4-Days Wonderful Piedmont Tour from Milan

Day 1 Departure at 08.30 am from NH Touring, in Milan. Departure to the hilly area of Monferrato, in the South-east of the region Piedmont. Arrival to Acqui Terme, an old city founded by the Romans famous for its original aqueduct.After a short walk in the old town, departure to Casale Monferrato, the capital of the ancient Dukedom of Monferrato. Free time for lunch and departure in the afternoon to Turin, capital of the region, crossing the North of Monferrato with short stop in Crea, where it is possible to visit the local Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage. Arrival to Turin, overnight at the hotel. Accommodation: hotel in the heart of TurinDay 2 Breakfast at the hotel. Full day dedicated to visit the town. Turin, of Roman origin, first capital of the Kingdom of Italy, main centre of car factory FIAT, cultural and university centre, it is nowadays the fourth biggest town of the country for inhabitants and the third for industrial development. In the morning, visit through the famous Savoy Route, including the Royal Palace, in Venaria, the greatest abode of the Royal Family. Then, continue to Superga, the second hill of the region. Here, visit to the Basilica. Free time for lunch, coming back to the city centre. After lunch, visit of the downtown, including Piazza Castello, with Palazzo Madama, old Roman gate, residence of the Royal Family and finally Art Museum and the Royal Palace; Overnight at the hotel. Day 3Breakfast at the hotel. Departure to La Morra, a small village of the Middle Age. It grounds its richness on the so called “Red gold”, the Barolo. Visit of a typical wine cellar in order to taste the best wines of the region. Then, continue to Grinzane Cavour, that houses the homonym castle and some of the main wine bars of the area. In an amazing trip among hills and vineyards, arrive to Alba, town considered as the capital of the Langhe, district of hills and strong production of wines, known also as the regional leader in the ambit of buying and selling of truffles and chocolates. Free time for lunch. We visit a shop to taste a cream of white truffle, the most precious one. Then, route to achieve Asti. The city presents Roman and baroque style and tracks of the Middle Age and of the Renaissance. Back to Turin. Overnight at the hotel.Day 4Breakfast at the hotel; departure to Fenis to look up to the castle, built in the XII century, located in the highest valley of the region. Then, departure to Courmayeur, a small village located at the bottom of the Mont Blanc. Free time in the beautiful old town. Continuation to Aosta, capital of the autonomous region of Aosta Valley, the smallest region of our country, located in the middle of the highest mountains of the Alps. Free time for lunch and then, way back to Milan. End of our services.