Head to Bagnaia and the 16th-century Villa Lante for some of Italy's finest mannerist gardens. Designed by Vignola, they feature monumental fountains, an ingenious water cascade, and, at the bottom, a perfectly manicured parterre. The gardens are a favourite film location and have doubled for the Vatican Gardens in two big modern productions: Nanni Moretti's 2011 Habemus Papam (We Have a Pope) and Paolo Sorrentino's 2016 The Young Pope.

From October to March, entry is free on the first Sunday of the month.