Next door to the cathedral, this museum displays a small collection of archaeological artefacts and religious art. Highlights include the Madonna della Carbonara, an early-13th-century icon, and the Crocifissione di Viterbo, a crucifixion painting traditionally attributed to Michelangelo.
Museo Colle del Duomo
Viterbo
