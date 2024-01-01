Museo Colle del Duomo

Viterbo

Next door to the cathedral, this museum displays a small collection of archaeological artefacts and religious art. Highlights include the Madonna della Carbonara, an early-13th-century icon, and the Crocifissione di Viterbo, a crucifixion painting traditionally attributed to Michelangelo.

