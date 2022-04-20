Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Moment RM
The largest town in northern Lazio, Viterbo is a much-overlooked gem with a charming medieval centro storico and a laid-back, provincial vibe.
Viterbo
In Caprarola, 20km southeast of Viterbo, this lordly 16th-century palazzo is a true Renaissance wonder. It features a distinct pentagonal design and,…
Viterbo
With its black-and-white bell tower, Viterbo's 12th-century cathedral looms over Piazza San Lorenzo, the religious nerve centre of the medieval city…
Viterbo
Flanking Piazza San Lorenzo, this handsome Gothic palazzo was built for the popes who lived in Viterbo from 1257 to 1281. Its most obvious feature is the…
Viterbo
Viterbo's 15th-century city hall overlooks Piazza del Plebiscito, the elegant Renaissance square that has long been the city's political and social hub…
Viterbo
Head to Bagnaia and the 16th-century Villa Lante for some of Italy's finest mannerist gardens. Designed by Vignola, they feature monumental fountains, an…
Viterbo
This 11th-century Romanesque church, the oldest in Viterbo, was restored to its original form after sustaining bomb damage in WWII. A series of 13th- to…
Viterbo
Next door to the cathedral, this museum displays a small collection of archaeological artefacts and religious art. Highlights include the Madonna della…
Viterbo
The Albornaz fortress, built in the 14th century to guard the city and later modified by Renaissance architect Bramante, houses Viterbo's modest Etruscan…
Get to the heart of Viterbo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide