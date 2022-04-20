Viterbo

Palacce of the Popes, Viterbo

The largest town in northern Lazio, Viterbo is a much-overlooked gem with a charming medieval centro storico and a laid-back, provincial vibe.

  • Marvelous frescoed hall in Farnese Palace in Caprarola, Province of Viterbo, Lazio, Italy.

    Palazzo Farnese

    Viterbo

    In Caprarola, 20km southeast of Viterbo, this lordly 16th-century palazzo is a true Renaissance wonder. It features a distinct pentagonal design and,…

  • Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

    Viterbo

    With its black-and-white bell tower, Viterbo's 12th-century cathedral looms over Piazza San Lorenzo, the religious nerve centre of the medieval city…

  • Palazzo dei Papi

    Palazzo dei Papi

    Viterbo

    Flanking Piazza San Lorenzo, this handsome Gothic palazzo was built for the popes who lived in Viterbo from 1257 to 1281. Its most obvious feature is the…

  • Palazzo dei Priori

    Palazzo dei Priori

    Viterbo

    Viterbo's 15th-century city hall overlooks Piazza del Plebiscito, the elegant Renaissance square that has long been the city's political and social hub…

  • Villa Lante

    Villa Lante

    Viterbo

    Head to Bagnaia and the 16th-century Villa Lante for some of Italy's finest mannerist gardens. Designed by Vignola, they feature monumental fountains, an…

  • Chiesa di Santa Maria Nuova

    Chiesa di Santa Maria Nuova

    Viterbo

    This 11th-century Romanesque church, the oldest in Viterbo, was restored to its original form after sustaining bomb damage in WWII. A series of 13th- to…

  • Museo Colle del Duomo

    Museo Colle del Duomo

    Viterbo

    Next door to the cathedral, this museum displays a small collection of archaeological artefacts and religious art. Highlights include the Madonna della…

  • Museo Nazionale Etrusco

    Museo Nazionale Etrusco

    Viterbo

    The Albornaz fortress, built in the 14th century to guard the city and later modified by Renaissance architect Bramante, houses Viterbo's modest Etruscan…

