Welcome to Grado

A Friulian surprise, the tasteful beach resort of Grado, 14km south of Aquileia, spreads along a narrow island backed by lagoons and is linked to the mainland by a causeway. Behind the less-than-spectacular beaches you'll find a mazelike medieval centre, criss-crossed by narrow calli (lanes). Belle époque mansions, beach huts and thermal baths line the cheerful seafront – the greyish local sand is considered curative and used in treatments. Grado comes alive from May to September, but is also prime passeggiata (evening stroll) territory on any sunny Sunday.

