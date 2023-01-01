La Terrazza Panoramica

Basilica di San Petronio's new (and temporary) 54m-high panoramic terrace – reached from an entrance behind the basilica – doesn't hold a candle to the views on offer at Torre degli Asinelli, but it does offer a nice perspective of the two towers as well as beautiful views to the east and southeast, including Basilica Santuario della Madonna di San Luca in the Bologna hills. It is scheduled to be dismantled in early 2020.

There is a construction elevator to the top for those that don't want to climb the makeshift staircase.