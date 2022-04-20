Corniglia is the 'quiet' middle village that sits atop a 100m-high rocky promontory surrounded by vineyards. It is the only Cinque Terre settlement with no direct sea access, although steep steps lead down to a rocky cove. Narrow alleys and colourfully painted four-storey houses characterise the ancient core, a timeless streetscape that was namechecked in Boccaccio's Decameron. To reach the village proper from the railway station you must first tackle the Lardarina, a 377-step brick stairway, or jump on a shuttle bus.