Corniglia

Corniglia is the 'quiet' middle village that sits atop a 100m-high rocky promontory surrounded by vineyards. It is the only Cinque Terre settlement with no direct sea access, although steep steps lead down to a rocky cove. Narrow alleys and colourfully painted four-storey houses characterise the ancient core, a timeless streetscape that was namechecked in Boccaccio's Decameron. To reach the village proper from the railway station you must first tackle the Lardarina, a 377-step brick stairway, or jump on a shuttle bus.

Explore Corniglia

  • B

    Belvedere di Santa Maria

    Enjoy dazzling 180-degree sea views at this heart-stopping lookout in hilltop Corniglia. To find it, follow Via Fieschi through the village until you…

  • G

    Guvano Beach

    This lovely, hard-to-reach beach was once a famous nudist spot from the 1960s to the 1990s, when it was accessed by walking through an abandoned railway…

  • L

    La Torre

    This viewpoint overlooking a photogenic stretch of coastline (direction: Manarola) is reached by a stairway that leads up from the diminutive main square,…

  • C

    Chiesa San Pietro

    Near the entrance to the village, the small Gothic church dedicated to St Peter has stood here since at least the 14th century (and was likely built on…

