Welcome to Pompeii
Top experiences in Pompeii
Recent articles
Pompeii activities
Pompeii and Mt. Vesuvius Tour from Rome
Meet your guide at Piazza del Popolo and then hop aboard your luxury, air-conditioned coach for your journey south to Italy’s Campania region. As you travel, your guide will keep you entertained with tales about the region, and of its brooding nemesis -- the famous and fearsome Mount Vesuvius. As Europe’s best-known active volcano, Vesuvius gained notoriety for the destruction of the ancient towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum in AD 79. See the scars of ancient lava flows while traveling to the volcano’s foothills, and then hop off your coach to walk to the top. Hiking up to the crater is the best way to experience Vesuvius’ magic, and after 20 minutes of steady-paced walking along soft volcanic ash and pumice stone you’ll hit the top.Gaze down into the crater and enjoy some free time up on the ridge to soak up the volcanic views, set against the dazzling backdrop of the Bay of Naples. After taking pictures and drinking in the vistas, walk back down the volcano with your guide, and hop back aboard your coach for the short journey to Naples.Enjoy one of the city’s world-famous pizzas for lunch, and then head south to the ancient city of Pompeii. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Pompeii’s archeological site is fascinating to explore with well-preserved fossils and ruins that lay beneath volcanic ash for centuries.See its sights with your guide, noting where the restaurants, shops and brothels of ancient Pompeii once stood. Marvel at the remains of the Forum and see Teatro Grande – an impressive theater that once sat some 5,000 people. See plaster death casts of the victims, and then hear how they were ‘discovered’ in the 18th century.After exploring the excavation site, return to your coach and travel back to Rome. Your tour finishes at the start point in the early evening.Please note: Mt Vesuvius is inaccessible from November 20, 2017 – March 31, 2018. During this time, the hike is replaced with a walking tour of the National Archaeological Museum of Pompeii. The site is home to an array of relics, excavations and art from Pompeii.
Pompeii and Amalfi Coast Semi-Private Day Trip from Rome
Leave your Rome hotel in the early morning, and head to the Campania region in the south of Italy. Your journey lasts around three hours, but your minivan is comfortable and air conditioned, and your driver-guide will explain the day’s itinerary on the way.First stop is the picture-perfect town of Amalfi, on the luscious Amalfi Coast. Once a major naval power, the town is now known for its stunning coastal scenery; it clings to a jagged rock face looking down over the turquoise Tyrrhenian Sea. Enjoy free time here to stretch your legs on a walk around, admiring the town’s typically Mediterranean architecture, where houses seem to be built on top of each other as they straddle the hillside! Rest in one of the cafés and sample a shot of limoncello (own expense), or perhaps check out the Cloister of Paradise (Chiostro del Paradiso) -- an intriguing Arabian-style hamlet. Continue by minivan to the neighboring village of Positano, passing along a stunning coastal road with stops peppered in for photo stops. Enjoy free time for lunch in the village (own expense), and to explore. Gaze in admiration at the white- and pastel-colored houses that smatter the hillside, and perhaps take a stroll along its perfectly groomed beaches.Meet your driver-guide at the pre-arranged time, and then head inland toward the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Pompeii -- the world-famous ancient village that lay buried under layers of volcanic ash for centuries. Explore the area with your guide on a 2-hour walking tour, documenting the site’s history from AD 79 when Mount Vesuvius erupted, to the early 18th century when it was ‘discovered.’ Hear history come to life with tales of ancient Romans who once lived here.From Pompeii, return north to Rome by minivan. Your tour then finishes back at your hotel in the late evening.
Mt. Vesuvius and Pompeii Tour from Naples
After pickup from your hotel or the Naples train station, take a 30-minute drive to Pompeii, an ancient Roman city that was entirely destroyed by the sudden eruption of Mt Vesuvius in 79 AD. The largest archaeological site in Europe, today Pompeii is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.When you arrive, your guide will pick up your group’s pre-ordered tickets and lead you on a 2-hour walking tour of the fascinating grounds. Witness the destruction first-hand as you visit Pompeii’s most famous sites, including the Forum, the Thermal Baths, Vetti's House and the Lupanare brothel, giving you a glimpse into daily life during the Pax Romana. Today you can see shapes of objects — even bodies — that were buried beneath the volcanic ash and pumice.After your tour, enjoy a pizza lunch with your group followed by some free time to browse the shops. Then board the coach and drive 40 minutes to legendary Mt Vesuvius. Embark on a moderate hike up the volcano with your guide. When you reach the summit at 3,900 feet (1,200 meters), you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views of the picturesque Bay of Naples from east to west. Peer down into the crater and see plumes of steam issuing from the sleeping, but still active, volcano!There is a rest point where you can choose to wait for your group if you do not wish to climb all the way to the top, but the hike is worth the effort. After your Mt Vesuvius hike, relax on the drive back to Naples in the early evening.
Naples and Pompeii Day Trip from Rome
Start your day with a pickup from your central Rome hotel or alternatively, start your tour at a meeting point in town, near Rome Termini Station. Hit the road and travel south to Italy’s Campania region, and as you gaze out at the pretty landscape of Castelli Romani look out for Abbey of Montecassino -- a spectacular Benedictine monastery perched atop of a hill. After a journey of roughly three hours, arrive in the southern Italian region of Campania and head straight to its capital Naples to discover its delights from the comfort of your coach, ( a panoramic view of Naples). Leave the city, and travel south toward Mount Vesuvius, passing the towns of Ercolano (Herculaneum), Torre del Greco and Torre Annunziata before arriving in the town of Pompeii. Stop for a well-earned lunch in one of the town’s traditional restaurants, and then head out to visit Pompeii’s UNESCO-listed ruins on a 2-hour walking tour. Learn how the ancient city lay buried under Mount Vesuvius’ volcanic ash for centuries and see incredible excavations of old monuments, like Teatro Grande -- a theater that once seated 5,000 people. After your tour, head back to your coach and then travel north back to Rome. Your tour finishes back at the start point near Termini Station. Alternatively, you can make use of a drop-off at Via Veneto, Piazza Barberini, Piazza Venezia or Piazza della Repubblica; simply let your guide know on the day.
Rome to Pompeii Shuttle Bus & Independent Day Trip
Depart from central Rome by air-conditioned coach in the morning and travel out of the city on the 3.5-hour journey to Pompeii. Nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted on a summer's day here in the year 79AD, covering the town and its many inhabitants in thick layers of volcanic ash. Pompeii has been locked in a time capsule ever since, and the artefacts and buildings on display offer insight into life here almost 2,000 years ago. Today, Pompeii is widely considered to be one of the most impressive archaeological sites in the world — a vibrant, well-preserved and accessible destination offering a fascinating look back to an ancient Italian civilization. Wander from mosaic to monument and temple to theater as you explore Pompeii independently, and marvel at the site’s strong sense of history. Admire the town’s ancient Forum and thermal baths, where Pompeii’s many residents would have played out their days before the eruption.Stroll along Via degli Augustali, past the age-old limestone columns still standing, and perhaps pose for photographs in front of the centuries-old scenery. To help you navigate your way around, all paths begin and end with beautiful frescoes depicting scenes from daily life in ancient Pompeii.Upgrade your tour to gain access to Pompeii’s fascinating excavations and enjoy a 2-hour tour in a group of no more than 25 people, with personalized attention from your guide. In the mid-afternoon, hop back aboard your air-conditioned coach for the journey back to central Rome where your Rome to Pompeii independent day tour will come to an end.
Pompeii Half-Day Trip with Priority Entry from Naples
Following an early morning pickup from your Naples hotel, meet your guide and travel onward by minivan for the 35-minute journey to the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It was here — on a summer’s day in the year 79AD — that Mount Vesuvius erupted, spewing volcanic ash over the prosperous city of Pompeii. Unaware of the imminent danger, most people continued on with their daily lives. As a result, the entire town and around 20,000 of its inhabitants were buried under tons of ash and burning pumice. Almost 2,000 years later, ancient Pompeii remains preserved and the artefacts on display provide a fascinating insight into life in the Roman-era. Enter the ancient site with your guide and see first-hand the houses, streets and public buildings locked in time by the volcanic ash. See Pompeii’s ancient piazza and Forum, where business dealings, elections, speeches and processions would have played out during Roman times. Wander the site, marvel at the ancient limestone columns still standing today and capture the centuries-old scenery on camera. Continue onward with your guide to the thermal baths, where many of the townsfolk would have bathed, chatted and lived out their daily lives before the eruption. Wander down Via degli Augustali and discover the Lupanare, Pompeii’s brothel. A 2-storey building with five rooms on each floor, the Lupanare is decorated with some of the city’s most lustful frescoes.Explore the Casa dei Vettii (Vetti's House), a luxury residence in the town. Careful excavation has revealed a number of beautiful frescoes on the walls of the house, evidence of the wealth and stature of its former inhabitants. Your exact route will depend on the crowds and weather conditions. At the end of your time in Pompeii, travel back to Naples by minivan where your tour will come to an end.