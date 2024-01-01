Museo della Città e del Territorio

Molise

Housed in converted farm buildings above Saepinum's Roman theatre, this small museum displays artefacts unearthed from the site and surrounding territory.

  • Entrance to Caserta Palace from the royal park

    Reggia di Caserta

    29.17 MILES

    Italy's swansong to the baroque, the colossal Reggia di Caserta began life in 1752 after Charles VII ordered a palace to rival Versailles. Not one to…

  • Roman ruins of Saepinum

    Saepinum

    0.07 MILES

    One of Molise’s hidden treasures, the Roman ruins of Saepinum are among the best preserved and least visited in the country. Unlike Pompeii and Ostia…

  • Museo Paleolitico di Isernia

    Museo Paleolitico di Isernia

    22.36 MILES

    Built around the adjacent 730,000-year-old archaeological site of La Pineta, this intriguing museum stands next to a pavilion that protects the site of…

  • Marinelli Pontificia Fonderia di Campane

    Marinelli Pontificia Fonderia di Campane

    28.74 MILES

    Only in the Italian backwater of Molise do you get to learn about the ancient, if esoteric, art of bell-making. For more than 1000 years, local artisans…

  • Samnite Theatre-Temple Complex

    Samnite Theatre-Temple Complex

    24.18 MILES

    About 30km northeast of Isernia, outside Pietrabbondante, the remains of a 3rd-century-BC Samnite theatre-temple complex reward a visit, as much as…

  • Museo Civico Isernia

    Museo Civico Isernia

    22.89 MILES

    World War II doesn’t get a lot of coverage in Italy, which makes this small museum chronicling the events of 10 September 1943, when Isernia was heavily…

  • Museo Sannitico

    Museo Sannitico

    9.02 MILES

    Samnite ceramics found in Castello Monforte are now on show at the small Museo Sannitico, along with weapons, armour and sculptures from local…

  • Castello Monforte

    Castello Monforte

    9.11 MILES

    At the top of a steep tree-lined avenue sits this squat, quadrangular tower, much of which was built in the 15th and 16th centuries after the original…

