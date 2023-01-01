Dado Lookout

Perched on the upper slopes of the hill southwest of HaRishonim St – the one with the red-and-white antenna tower on top – this lookout offers spectacular, often windy views. To the south you can see the Hula Valley, to the east the Golan (including Mt Hermon and the twin volcanoes of Avital and Bental), and to the north the fields and hills of Lebanon: the Ayoun Valley is in the foreground, while on the horizon it’s easy to spot Beaufort Castle, a Crusader fortress.