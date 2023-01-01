Upper Galilee Museum of Prehistory

Israel is home to some of the world's most important prehistoric sites, several of them in the Hula Valley. This gem of a museum, which draws prehistorians from around the globe, displays objects made by human beings between 780,000 and 6000 years ago, including an unsurpassed collection of Palaeolithic hand axes and, incredibly, the skeleton of a woman buried alongside a dog 12,000 years ago. The entry fee includes a tour, usually available in English.