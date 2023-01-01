Sha'al Fruit Picking

The orchards here grow four kinds of cherries, three kinds of plums and five kinds of mulberries as well as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and white and black currants. While plucking, you can eat as much as you want; pay by the kilo for what you take with you. Call Ravit to find out what's ripe. The farm also has play areas for kids.

Sleeping here in a basic Sinai-style hut, with shared bathrooms, costs 80NIS per person; bring your own sleeping bag or sheets. Open from mid-March to October.