Galil Nature Center

This museum's archaeology section focuses on nearby Tel Dan Nature Reserve, while in the old-fashioned but informative (and, in its own way, beautiful) natural history room, you can get a close-up look at mounted mammals, birds and butterflies that you’re not likely to encounter in the wild (this is the largest and most important taxidermy collection in Israel).

The museum screens a 17-minute film (in eight languages) on the geography, ecology and history of the Hula Valley and Mt Hermon; a partly animated, six-minute film for families was being prepared when we last visited. The 1040km Israel National Trail, which goes all the way to the Red Sea, begins in the parking lot. The Syrian tank on the nearby lawn was knocked out by kibbutz members at the beginning of the 1967 Six Day War.

Situated 300m off the access road to Tel Dan Nature Reserve.