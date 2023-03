In 2001, after studying wine-making in Australia, Tal Pelter founded a winery that now turns shiraz and chenin blanc grapes (among others) into 300,000 bottles of reds and whites a year. Free tours (15 to 30 minutes) end with a tasting. A platter with four Pelter goat cheeses (made by Tal's wife Inbar), bread and olive oil costs 25NIS; fresh-baked focaccia (55NIS for two) is available on Fridays and Saturdays.