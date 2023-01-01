A true boutique operation, Bahat – housed in a one-time plastic-sandal factory – produces just 20,000 bottles of wine a year, including port (first sold in 2017) and an interesting blend of cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. Short tours of the one-room production facilities, in Hebrew and English, leave every half-hour and end with a tasting session. Edibles on offer include cheese platters, pizza and salads. Kids can make their own labelled bottle of professionally corked grape juice (25NIS).