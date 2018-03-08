Welcome to West Bank
Given its association with political strife and violence, this can come as a surprise to first-time visitors. But while the West Bank is a political tinderbox, it is something else too: an addictive tapestry of bustling souqs and chaotic streets, of rolling hills and chalky desertscapes, of thick, black coffee served in porcelain cups and of cities so steeped in history that it is humbling.
It is that magic, at times elusive and at others effervescent, that allows the West Bank to cast its spell on travellers – to inspire, challenge, entice and defy – now, as it has done for millennia.
West Bank Tour from Jerusalem
Meet your guide in central Jerusalem and travel by air-conditioned minivan through the desert landscapes and hills to the landlocked West Bank beside the western shores of the Jordan River.Head for Qasr-el-Yahud, a site on the riverbanks where it’s believed that Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist. Listen intently as your guide explains more about the Biblical importance of this holy place, and then continue to the site of ancient Jericho, believed to be one of the world’s oldest cities. Explore some of the haunting ruins that have been unearthed by archaeologists, some dating as far back as 9,000 BC.Travel onward to the Palestinian town of Ramallah, considered as the unofficial capital of the West Bank. Walk through the bustling streets and visit the tomb of the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who was buried in a mausoleum here in 2007.When you reach Bethlehem, enjoy an Arabic-style lunch at a local restaurant before exploring this holy city. See the Church of the Nativity, believed to stand where Jesus was born, and visit the Milk Grotto, whose walls are cited to have turned white from a drop of the Virgin Mary’s milk as she fed baby Jesus. Stroll through the Old City and colorful market and see the Separation Wall that divides the city from Israel.As you leave, stop at Aida Refugee Camp, established in the 1950s. Visit its vibrant youth center to learn about the activities it provides for the camp’s women and children before returning to Jerusalem. Your tour finishes with a drop-off at the original starting point.
Private Day Tour: St. George's Monastery, Wadi Qelt, Mar Saba, and Bethlehem
Greet your private guide-cum-driver at 8am your Bethlehem hotel or the Bethlehem side of Checkpoint 300 if coming from Jerusalem: Checkpoint 300 is about 30 minutes from Damascus Gate by bus. Women should dress modestly and bring a scarf to ensure admission to St. George's Monastery. Relax in air-conditioned comfort as you drive for around 45 minutes to St. George's Monastery in Wadi Qelt. Along the way, you'll pass by various religious sites: St. Theodosius' Monastery, where some believe the wise men hid from Herod the Great after they visited the baby Jesus in Bethlehem, and al-Eizariya, which many believe to be Lazarus' Bethany village. Stroll a short way down Kidron Valley to reach the monastery, which dates back to the fourth century, when monks first settled in the desert. They believed the site was where the Prophet Elijah was fed by ravens. Explore the complex with your guide, before driving a few minutes towards Bethlehem to Mar Saba. The largest monastery in the Jerusalem Wilderness, Mar Saba Monastery dates back to the fifth century AD, and perches amid the southern cliffs of the Kidron Creek. Founded by Saint Sabas (Mar Saba in Arabic), it's been extensively expanded and fortified over the years. Please note: women are not allowed to enter the monastery. Everyone will enjoy a panoramic view of the site, but only men will be allowed to go inside and tour the monastery. Your next stop is Beit Sahour, considered the city of the shepherds. Visit the Shepherd's Field, where the angel appeared to the shepherds and told them about Jesus' birth, then drive to a local restaurant for a classic falafel lunch. From here it's not far to Bethlehem proper, where you'll start at the famous Church of the Nativity, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's built on the spot where many believe Jesus was born: it's the world's oldest church in regular daily use. You'll also visit the Cave of St. Jerome, below the church, where many believe he translated the bible. Finally, you'll visit the Church of St. Catherine and the Milk Grotto shrine, and see Banksy's graffiti pieces, before you drive back either to Checkpoint 300 or your Bethlehem hotel, where your tour will finish at 4pm.
Small Group Bethlehem Old Quarter Walking Tour
Start your tour with a brief introduction to Bethlehem by your English-speaking, Palestinian guide. Head out to Hrezat Quarter to follow Star Street to the Manger Square. Learn how this street, known as the Pilgrimage Route from the Church of Nativity to Manger Square, received its distinction as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012. See the urbanization process and other changes in Bethlehem under the Palestinian Authority. Listen to stories of Christmas celebrations and about the many visitors to Bethlehem. Discover the charm of the seven historic quarters, with its houses and courtyards named by families in honor of those who have passed. See the traditional architecture of Kawawseh and Najajreh. Visit the vegetable market. Stroll through the shopping area. Hear about the Civil Society and their contributions to state buildings and change. Return to the original departure point at the end of the tour.
Bethlehem Half Day private Tour From Jerusalem
This is a special way to experience the city of the birth of Jesus, as you venture into the West Bank. This Bethlehem tour provides a great opportunity to explore this city on a guided tour. Your first stop is one of the oldest churches in the world, where it all began; The Church of the Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus. A huge church with a long history of religious significance, you will be able to see the various chapels of the Catholic, Armenian and Greek Orthodox Christians.Next you will visit the Franciscan Grotto of the Lady Mary and learn how the ‘Milk Grotto’ got its name. A large underground cave with a Franciscan chapel built directly on top, this is the site where it is believed that Mary and Joseph took Jesus for refuge from King Herod, before fleeing across the holy land to Egypt.Your final visit for the day is in this ancient city, is to the Shepherd’s fields on the outskirts of the city. Believed to be the location where the Shepherds sited the Star of Nativity before venturing to visit Jesus, these fields hold a number of stunning shrines and a beautiful chapel, drawing pilgrims from around the world.This tour will provide you with the best opportunity to spend a day focused on the sacred city of Bethlehem, with all the logistics looked after, leaving you to absorb the amazing spiritual sites, whilst hearing the historical and biblical background to each site.
Private Dead Sea and Madaba Full-Day Chauffeur Service from Amman
You will be picked up from your hotel in Amman around 08.00am. After a 1 hour drive, you will reach Madaba City and start the tour by visiting St. George and Martyrs churches, at 10.00am you will visit Mount Nebo Church. The view from the summit provides a panorama of the Holy Land and the valley of the River Jordan. The West Bank city of Jericho is usually visible from the summit, as is Jerusalem on a very clear day. At 11.00am, you will arrive at the Baptism Site (Bethany Beyond Jordan – Jordan River). Afterwards, travel to the Al-Mujib Siq, (open only in the summer, closed November to March), at around 14.00. The trail starts at the Visitor Center near the Mujib Bridge. Take the walkway over the dam to follow the course of the river. You can also try swimming. In winter time, you will take a visit to the Dead Sea for an amazing panoramic view At 4pm, travel to the Dead Sea Beach, spend an hour relaxing before making your way back to Amman for a hotel drop off around 7pm.
Private Day Trip to Jerusalem and Bethlehem from Amman
Be picked up in early morning from your hotel in Amman and transferred to Alenby Bridge on the border to continue your journey into the West Bank. Then, visit the top of Mt. of Olives, where Jesus is said to have ascended to heaven after his resurrection. From the there you can see both ancient and modern Jerusalem. Your guide will then take you to Palm Sunday Road for a visit to the Chapel of Dominus Flevit en route to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Church of All Nations where Christ prayed on the night of his betrayal. Following this, travel the old walled city of Jerusalem to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Visit the last standing part of the Temple at the Western, otherwise known as the Wailing Wall, before visiting the Al Aqsa Mosque, Dome of the Rock and other archaeological sites in the old city. After a short drive to Bethlehem, stop for lunch in one of the local restaurants in Bethlehem (at own expense). Then you will have an opportunity for shopping. After, visit the Nativity Church that marks where Jesus is said to have been born, the Grotto, the Church of St. Catherine and the St. Jerome Caves where the bible was translated from Hebrew to Latin language. Then, go to the Shepherd's Field in Beit Sahour where the angels announced the birth of Jesus. Afterward, be transferred back to Alenby Bridges where you will change drivers before heading back to Amman.