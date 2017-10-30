Welcome to The Negev
Full-Day Tour of Petra from Eilat
The tour leaves from your hotel in the morning at approximately 8:15am, then will proceed through the Aqaba border, where you will be assisted be the staff. From there, it is an approximate 2-hour drive to Petra, with beautiful scenery along the way. Once you arrive at the Petra site, the guide will start the tour. The tour starts by going through a path between the cliffs, called the Siq, a huge 1.2 kilometer crack in the sandstone. Throughout the day you will see the mountains change colors, from pink, dark red, purple or orange.The tour will take you to see the Treasury, which is Petras most famous monument. You will also see crypts, baths, mourning halls, buildings from the past, temples, and a Roman theater.After visiting Petra, you will go to lunch (included in the trip price). Time permitting you will go on a short sightseeing tour in Aqaba and then return to Israel. The estimated time of return to Eilat is 7:00pm.
Day Tour to Petra from Eilat
After picking you from your hotel, we will gather the group together and begin your tour to Petra from Eilat as we transfer from Eilat to Arava Border. Border crossing process includes border control and customs, and crossing times can vary so, so your patience is appreciated.Transfer from the border to Petra in new air-conditioned vehicles. This ride takes approximately 2-3 hours, passing through a vast and comfortable highway (the "desert way"), following through a scenic route on the mountain side, and arriving at Petra's historical site, known as one of the Seven Wonders Of The World.The tour of Petra begins at the entrance to the site. Included in your package is an optional horseback riding for the first 200 meters of the route. The ride allows you to taste the unique atmosphere of the place (tipping the carrier is required, ranging from $2-$5 at your discretion).Enjoy lunch at a local authentic restaurant before starting the journey towards Aqaba. This route includes a few stops along the way at certain observation points in order to give you the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful landscape that Wadi Rum has to offer. If time permits, we will enjoy a city tour of Aqaba, before re-crossing the border into to Israeli territory with the assistance of your guide. Transportation back to Eilat.
Introductory Dive in Eilat
The introductory dive is a must for everyone. A driver will pick you up at your hotel in an air-conditioned vehicle and taken to one of the dive sites in Eilat. You will start by getting a 20 minute instruction on the equipment and how to use it, by your PADI diving instructor. The instructor will then take you to dive at the Coral Beach Nature Reserve or in the Caves diving site. You can dive down to 6 meters, and you will see numerous fish of all colors and beautiful coral in all shapes and sizes. This is a 1 hour session, 20 minutes for instruction, and 40 minutes for diving. All of the equipment is included.To be eligable to take the introductory dive you need to be at least 8 years of age, and in good health. For someone under 18 you will need a parental signature. A health declaration is required. If you want to have a beautiful record of the experience there is an underwater photographer for an extra fee.The water in the Red Sea is 18-21 degrees celcius, and very comfortable. Enjoy the experience!
Ramon Crater Jeep Tour from Mitzpe Ramon
Start your morning or evening tour from Mitzpe Ramon and head down the road 40 to the depths of the crater. Leave the paved road and climb up on a 4×4 trail to the most amazing observation point at Mt. Gvanim. From that point you will have a panoramic view, 360 degrees and see the whole dimension of the crater with its' beautiful colors and shapes. Next, continue driving on 4×4 trails to Wadi Zochalim (reptiles valley) and cross the road to wadi Gvanim. You will stop under the shade of the Acacia trees and get to know the desert world of plants and wildlife.Next drive across the crater on the pipeline road, visit Beerot campground for refreshment and next we will visit one of the rehabilitated Quarries. You will then be taken back to the highway and drive back to Mitzpe Ramon.
Timna Park Safari Shuttle
The Timna Park Shuttle is the perfect option and best value to see Timna Park from Eilat. With guaranteed departures, every day from Eilat, come join the Safari!10:00 - Hotel pick up from your accommodation in Eilat.Enjoy seeing Israel’s new international airport, Ramon Airport which has been under construction near Timna.Explore through the Arava Desert en route to Timna ParkPartake in a partially-guided safari within the gorgeous Timna Park (20 minutes north of Eilat). The tour site is in English.Create a one-of-a-kind sand art keepsakes using desert sand to fill bottles. Enjoy watching the multimedia presentation - "Kingdom of Mines during the Journey to Egypt". Transfer back to your point of departureDrop off at your hotel accommodation in Eilat at 13:00ALL TIME IS APPROXIMATE
Dead Sea Jerusalem and Bethlehem Tour from Eilat
Be picked up at 5:45am from your hotel in Eilat and begin heading north through the Negev Desert and Arava Valley. Arrive at the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, and enjoy bathing and floating on it's therapeutic water.At approximately 11:00am, the tour continues toward Jerusalem, driving through the Judean Desert as you rise to the City of Gold. You will then have a guided tour in Jerusalem's Old City including the Via Dolorosa, Church of the Sepulchre, Markets, Byzantine Cardo, and Western Wall, starting at 12:30pm.At 4:00pm there is an optional tour of Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity (additional cost), or have some free time in Jerusalem to explore this unique city more in-depth. Return to Eilat in the evening arriving back at your hotel at approximately 10:00pm.