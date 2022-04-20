Dead Sea

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Sunset over the Dead Sea

Overview

The lowest place on earth, the Dead Sea (431m below sea level) brings together breathtaking natural beauty, compelling ancient history and modern mineral spas that soothe and pamper every fibre of your body. The jagged bluffs of the Judean Desert, cleft by dry canyons that turn into raging tan-coloured torrents after a cloudburst, rise from the cobalt blue waters of the Dead Sea, heavy with salt and oily with minerals.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beautiful sunrise over Masada fortress. Ruins of King Herod's palace in Judaean Desert.; Shutterstock ID 360569009; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Israel Update 2017

    Masada National Park

    Dead Sea

    The plateau atop Masada, which measures about 550m by 270m, is some 60m above sea level – that is, about 490m above the surface of the Dead Sea. The…

  • Masada, Israel - November 4th 2016: Exterio of Ruins of the grand residence or the commandant's residence of Masada of Israel. The picture was taken at free spot.

    Masada Museum

    Dead Sea

    An outstanding and remarkably vivid introduction to Masada’s archaeology and history, this museum combines 500 evocative artefacts unearthed by…

  • Cave of the Dead Sea Scrolls, known as Qumran cave 4, one of the caves in which the scrolls were found at the ruins of Khirbet Qumran in the desert of Israel.

    Qumran National Park

    Dead Sea

    World-famous for having hidden the Dead Sea Scrolls for almost 2000 years, Qumran was the site of a small Essene settlement around the time of Jesus –…

  • Ein Feshkha

    Ein Feshkha

    Dead Sea

    Fed by crystal-clear springs, this lush oasis stretches for 6.5km along the base of the escarpment that forms the western edge of the Dead Sea valley…

  • The Human Condition

    The Human Condition

    Dead Sea

    Atop a bluff overlooking the Dead Sea Works stands this modern sculpture, a rusted-steel column with old steel railway ties striving to climb it like…

  • Lot’s Wife

    Lot’s Wife

    Dead Sea

    About 11km south of the southern end of Ein Bokek, high above the west side of Rte 90, a column of salt-rich rock leans precariously away from the rest of…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Dead Sea

Filter by interest:

Girl relaxing and swimming in the water of the Dead Sea in Israel

Wildlife & Nature

The Dead Sea: top tips for your first visit to the lowest place on earth

Jan 31, 2020 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Dead Sea with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.