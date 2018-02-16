Welcome to North Coast
The largest city is Haifa, a spirited port with a mixed Jewish and Arab population – and home to the region’s star sight, the Baha’i Gardens. Sprawling across Mt Carmel, Haifa simmers with art, culture and fast-paced nightlife. Venture inland to the catacombs of Beit She’arim or biblical end-times location Megiddo. For art and wine, Ein Hod and Zichron Ya’akov deserve exploration. Spare time to ponder all you’ve seen within the luminous sea grottoes of Rosh HaNikra or by a golden beach in Akhziv.
Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Galilee Day Trip
While your ship is at Haifa Port, meet your guide at the port side and settle into your air-conditioned minivan for your full-day tour.As you leave Haifa, admire views of UNESCO-listed Baha’i Gardens, a cascade of garden terraces set around the burial monument of the founder of the Babism faith. Then, continue through the Carmel mountains to Nazareth as your guide recounts stories that link the city to Jesus' childhood. After roughly an hour, arrive in Nazareth itself and visit the Church of the Annunciation — where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary. Then, pass through Kfar Kana (Cana), the town made famous as the site of Jesus' ‘water into wine’ story, and stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit on the Jordan River. Take in views of baptisms taking place on the riverbanks, before you continue to the Sea of Galilee.In the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, explore the ruins of a synagogue where Jesus is thought to have preached. Hear how the village has been long revered as the seat of Jesus’ ministry in Galilee, and listen to tales that originated about Jesus in the area. From Capernaum, continue to Tabgha, site of one of the most famous New Testament stories — ‘the feeding of the 5,000.’ Head inside Tabgha’s Church of the Multiplication, and admire the 5th-century mosaic that depicts two fishes and a bread basket, in honor of the tale.Stop to see the Mount of Beatitudes, the believed site of the Sermon on the Mount, and gaze out over the sparkling Galilee waters. If time allows, pay a visit to a traditional kibbutz (communal farm) to see the residents at work and learn about this form of communal living and agriculture that’s unique to Israel.Your tour then ends back at Haifa port.Please note: Visits to the sites mentioned are dependent on accessibility, religious festivals, queues and time constraints on the day of your tour. The order of sites visited, as described above, may also be subject to change on the day.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Sea of Galilee
Meet your private guide outside Haifa Port, and then travel east by air-conditioned minibus to Nazareth, roughly an hour away. The holy city, nestled into the Galilean Hills, is home to one of the most important shrines in Christianity – the Church of the Annunciation – where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary.Head inside the basilica for a look around, and learn of the site’s significance as a Christian pilgrimage destination while admiring the architecture. Another sacred site – St Joseph’s Church – is nearby, so stroll over to it next with your guide and head inside. Built on the ground where Joseph of Nazareth's carpentry workshop is said to have stood, the church is fascinating to explore with a network of crypts beneath its main prayer hall.After walking around the church with your guide, leave Nazareth and continue your tour of the Holy Land by minibus. Pass through the tiny village of Cafa and stop for photos at the Church of the Multiplication on the banks of the Sea of Galilee. It was here that one of the New Testament’s most famous parables – the feeding of the 5,000 – took place.Continue around the foot of Mount Beatitudes to the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and see the ruins of Jesus' much-celebrated synagogue on a walk with your guide. Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and then travel onward toward the city of Tiberias on the Jordan River.Stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit, to walk along its sacred river banks and learn about the baptismal rituals that take place at the water’s edge. If you want to want to get baptized at Yarendit, simply speak to your guide to see if it can be arranged during the stop. After enjoying the tranquil ambiance of the site, hop back inside your minibus and start your journey back to Haifa Port where your day trip finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Haifa Shore Excursion: Jerusalem and Dead Sea
Leave Haifa Port and travel south to Jerusalem by air-conditioned coach, roughly two hours away. As you enter the city, stop to admire the views o from the Mount of Olives, gazing out at the Dome of the Rock at Temple Mount Esplanade. Travel through Kidron Valley, past the monumental burial tombs at the Garden of Gethsemane – where Jesus was said to have prayed before his crucifixion – to the walls of the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.Stretch your legs on a walk, ambling along the old Byzantine main road, and stop to admire the Western Wall, nicknamed the ‘wailing wall’ after the worshipers who use it as an open-air synagogue. Soak up the atmosphere and continue through the Jewish quarter to the Christian quarter for a walk along the Via Dolorosa. The road was once an important pilgrimage route for Christian visitors, believed to mark the way to the site of Jesus’ crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense), and then wander away from the Christian quarter to check out the Muslim bazaar, a bustling place where Hebron glass and Armenian pottery knickknacks are sold alongside spices and coffee. Browse the stalls with your guide, and then leave Jerusalem for your journey through the Judean Desert to the Dead Sea – roughly an hour away.Stop at the northern coast, and head inside one of the Dead Sea resorts to swim and float in the mineral-rich waters at leisure. Marking the lowest point on the face of the Earth, the impressive stretch of water is fed by a collection of incoming rivers that gush in to its land-locked shores. As the waters have nowhere to flow on to, they evaporate and leave behind a rich concentration of natural salt that attributes to the Dead Sea’s famous buoyancy. After floating on the water and enjoying the therapeutic mud, meet your guide and return to Haifa Port where your day trip finishes. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Ballroom Dance Lesson in Haifa
This private dance lesson is built for either a single person or a couple of any level and age, everyone is welcome from the age of 4 to 80 years old.If you have never danced before, by the end of 60 minutes you will be dancing your first dance, and if you are a professional competition dancer, your skills will be polished accordingly. Of course the lesson will be taught in a warm and professional environment.The studio is located in Haifa, but it is possible to book a lesson in other studios: Rishon LeZion, Bat Yam, Petah Tikva and Natanya. Please arrange with the local operator if you wish to attend a class there.
Romantic Private Dinner with Live Music and Ballroom Dance Lesson in Haifa
You will start with a 60 minute private ballroom and Latin dance lesson. The lesson suits any age and skill level and are given by a professional ballroom and Latin dancer, teacher and judge of international competitions, Igor Mass. Those who have never danced before will be dancing their first dance by the end of a lesson, and those who are more experiencedwill have their skills advanced. Of course, specific requests are welcome as well and the environment is fun and professional.After the lesson you will have a break of 30 minutes with complimentary drinks whilst the table for two is set. Enjoy a 3-course menu of home-made gourmet food with carefully selected wines. During the dinner, live violin music will be played as well as a quality ballroom and Latin music, so you will be able to dance as well. For your convenience there are changing rooms. In addition, you can have pictures taken on your request and have them emailed or printed for you (some extra time required for this).At the end of the evening you will receive a good bye souvenir.
To the North of Israel Haifa Acre and Rosh Ha-Nikra Private Tour
HAIFA, AKKO AND ROSH HANIKRA PRIVATE TOUR FROM TEL AVIVThis tour encompasses Haifa and Akko, two cities with three the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Israel, and also a world famous Rosh Hanikra Cliffs.You leave your Tel Aviv hotel at 9:00 heading North of Israel, along the Mediterranean Coast. The first stop along the tour will be city of Haifa, Israel's third largest city and one of its prettiest, perched atop the Carmel Mountain range and continuing down to the sandy beaches and port below. Haifa is a home to the intriguing Baha’i religion. Here you will visit the absolutely stunning Baha’i Garden and famous Golden Dome Shrine. From Haifa the tour continues to the beautiful and ancient port city of Akko (Acre), a World Heritage Site and well worth a visit on the northern coast of Israel. Here the tour will lead through Akko's lively streets and alleyways. The tour rout descends amazing mix of Crusader ruins and underground Hospitaliers Knights halls, and Templar tunnel that has just recently been discovered.Upon your choice, you will be welcome to have a lunch at your own at one of plenty local restaurants at AkkoThe final stop at the route is the far northern point of Israel, Rosh Hanikra. After descending the steepest cable car on Earth, you take an easy walking path to the seaside grottoes, formed in the wake of tectonic movements that ripped open gaps within the bedrock. From here the tour turns back, in the direction of your Tel Aviv hotel