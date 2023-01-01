Tomb of Rabbi Akiva

Rabbi Akiva, a leading Mishnaic sage (and teacher of Rabbi Meir Ba'al HaNess), played a major role in establishing rabbinic (ie post–Second Temple) Judaism. He was tortured to death by the Romans because of his support for the Bar Kochba Revolt – indeed, his enthusiasm for resistance to the Romans was such that he declared Bar Kochba to be the Messiah. What is believed to be his dome-topped tomb, offering breathtaking views, is on the hillside about 3km (by road) west of the town centre.