Welcome to Tiberias
Tiberias is often oppressively hot in July and August.
Top experiences in Tiberias
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Tiberias activities
Nazareth, Tiberias, Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Tel Aviv
Set off from Tel Aviv in your air-conditioned coach to the town of Nazareth, where you will visit popular Holy Land sites such as the Church of the Annunciation (where the Angel Gabriel visited the Virgin Mary) and the Church of St Joseph’s Carpentry.Continuing north through the small village of Kafer Kana, your Holy Land day trip passes the Church of the Multiplication by the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes and the feeding of the 5,000 took place.Stop on the shores of the Sea of Galilee to explore the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and discover the ruins of the celebrated great Synagogue where Jesus first taught his followers.Finally, travel via the coastal city of Tiberias to reach Yardenit – a sacred site at the southern end of the Sea of Galilee where the River Jordan flows down to meet the Dead Sea. Many Christian visitors to the region feel a deep connection to the River Jordan; as such it is possible to be baptized here, as part of the tour. Passing the stunning Mt. Tabor, your tour returns to Tel Aviv.Whatever your religion, no trip to Israel is complete without seeing these Holy Land places of such historical and cultural importance!
Nazareth, Tiberias, Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Jerusalem
Set off from Jerusalem in your air-conditioned coach to the town of Nazareth, where you will visit popular Holy Land sites such as the Church of the Annunciation (where the Angel Gabriel visited the Virgin Mary) and the Church of St Joseph’s Carpentry.Continuing north through the small village of Kafer Kana, your Holy Land day trip passes the Church of the Multiplication by the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes and the feeding of the 5,000 took place.Stop on the shores of the Sea of Galilee to explore the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and discover the ruins of the celebrated great Synagogue where Jesus first taught his followers.Finally, travel via the coastal city of Tiberias to reach Yardenit – a sacred site at the southern end of the Sea of Galilee where the River Jordan flows down to meet the Dead Sea. Many Christian visitors to the region feel a deep connection to the River Jordan; as such it is possible to be baptized here, as part of the tour. Passing the stunning Mt. Tabor, your tour returns to Jerusalem.Whatever your religion, no trip to Israel is complete without seeing these Holy Land places of such historical and cultural importance!
Private Tour: Nazareth, Tiberias and Sea of Galilee Day Trip from Jerusalem
Leave your centrally located Jerusalem hotel or prearranged location in a comfortable private vehicle and drive north to Nazareth, Jesus’ childhood home, in the Galilean hills. As you travel, chat to your guide about tailoring your itinerary to your interests, perhaps to spend more time at a particular site than another.Arrive in Nazareth and head to the old quarter as you learn how the town became a bastion of Christianity as the story of Jesus spread, resulting in several churches being built in its center. Decide on the sites you are keen to visit, perhaps focusing first on the Church of the Annunciation, built where the Virgin Mary was told of Jesus’ forthcoming birth by the Angel Gabriel. Then, visit the other nearby religious landmarks that interest you, such as the Church of St Joseph, said to stand on the site of Joseph’s carpentry workshop.Next, continue to Kfar Kana, the town where Jesus is said to have turned water into wine at a wedding. Stop for photos at the Church of the Multiplication, the reputed site of the miracle, and then travel on to the Sea of Galilee.Stop in Tiberias and board a boat for a short trip on the lake, the scene of many biblical tales. As you cruise around the shores, hear the story of how Jesus walked on the waters.From here, head for Capernaum, where a set of ruins and churches mark the believed home of St Peter and a synagogue where Jesus taught. Inspect the relics and view the nearby Church of the Loaves and Fishes, held to mark the location where Jesus fed the 5,000.Drive on to Yardenit, where the Sea of Galilee flows into the Jordan River, and Christian pilgrims come to be baptized. Take in the scenes here and, if you want to be baptised (own expense), talk to your guide to see if it can be arranged during your stop.Your tour then ends with a hotel drop-off back in Jerusalem.Please note: The order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour
Galilee Small-Group Biblical Sites Tour from Tel Aviv
Starting with pick-ups from your hotel in Tel-Aviv, begin the 2-hour drive north along the coastal highway towards Nazareth, passing along the way lush green landscapes and a wonderful view of the Mediterranean as well learning on the cities and places you will pass by as you prepare for the rest of the trip. The very first site you explore in the historic city of Nazareth where, according to the New Testament, Jesus spent most of his childhood is the Basilica of the Annunciation – a breathtaking church located in the center of the city and is believed to be built on the house of the Virgin Mary and Joseph, parents of Jesus.From there, a short walk to the nearby St. Joseph’s church - that stands where once Mary's husband Joseph lived and worked as a carpenter, a profession Jesus practiced as well.After basking in the glory and beauty of Nazareth, continue onwards with your trusted guide, through Kfar Cana, where Jesus turned water into wine, and onto the popular resort town of Tiberias, found on the shores of the Kinneret, otherwise known as the Sea of Galilee. Drive along the sea to visit Capernaum and view the ruins of the excavated ancient synagogue where Jesus taught his disciples, and was near the home of some of his apostles. Continue to Tabgha , the site of the miracle of fish and loaves located at the foot of the Golan Heights.Travel south along the shore to reach Yardenit, where the Jordan River flows out of the sea of Galilee towards the dead sea. It is here that Jesus is said to have been baptized. Having followed in the footsteps of Christ, return to Tel Aviv.
Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Sea of Galilee
Meet your private guide outside Haifa Port, and then travel east by air-conditioned minibus to Nazareth, roughly an hour away. The holy city, nestled into the Galilean Hills, is home to one of the most important shrines in Christianity – the Church of the Annunciation – where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary.Head inside the basilica for a look around, and learn of the site’s significance as a Christian pilgrimage destination while admiring the architecture. Another sacred site – St Joseph’s Church – is nearby, so stroll over to it next with your guide and head inside. Built on the ground where Joseph of Nazareth's carpentry workshop is said to have stood, the church is fascinating to explore with a network of crypts beneath its main prayer hall.After walking around the church with your guide, leave Nazareth and continue your tour of the Holy Land by minibus. Pass through the tiny village of Cafa and stop for photos at the Church of the Multiplication on the banks of the Sea of Galilee. It was here that one of the New Testament’s most famous parables – the feeding of the 5,000 – took place.Continue around the foot of Mount Beatitudes to the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and see the ruins of Jesus' much-celebrated synagogue on a walk with your guide. Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and then travel onward toward the city of Tiberias on the Jordan River.Stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit, to walk along its sacred river banks and learn about the baptismal rituals that take place at the water’s edge. If you want to want to get baptized at Yarendit, simply speak to your guide to see if it can be arranged during the stop. After enjoying the tranquil ambiance of the site, hop back inside your minibus and start your journey back to Haifa Port where your day trip finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Tour: Nazareth, Tiberias and Sea of Galilee Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Leave your centrally located hotel or prearranged pickup location in Tel Aviv, settle into your private, air-conditioned vehicle with your driver-guide, and travel north to Nazareth in the Galilean hills. On the way, hear how Nazareth is known as Jesus’ childhood home and boasts an old quarter filled with churches and biblical landmarks. As you travel, chat to your guide about customizing your itinerary to suit your interests, perhaps to spend more time at a particular site than another.When you arrive, visit the churches that most catch your interest. Most visitors focus on the modern Church of the Annunciation, where an underground cave is cited as where the Angel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary to announce Jesus’ forthcoming birth. See the grotto in question, and then choose to visit the other nearby churches or sites that interest you, such as the Church of St Joseph, held to stand on the site of Joseph’s carpentry workshop.Next, pause in the town of Kfar Kana to take photos of the Church of the Multiplication, where Jesus is said to have turned water into wine. Then, travel on to the city of Tiberias on the banks of the Sea of Galilee.Enjoy a boat ride on the lake as you hear the story of how Jesus walked on its waters before continuing to Capernaum, where age-old ruins and churches mark the sites of Jesus’ ministry over 2,000 years ago. See the relics of St Peter’s house and a synagogue built where Jesus preached, and visit the Church of the Loaves and Fishes that marks the miraculous feeding of the 5,000. Finish at Yardenit, the holy baptismal site located on the Jordan River. Absorb the scenes here and, if you want to be baptised (own expense), talk to your guide to see if it can be arranged during your stop.Later, return to Tel Aviv and end your tour with a hotel drop-off.Please note: The order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour