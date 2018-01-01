Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Sea of Galilee

Meet your private guide outside Haifa Port, and then travel east by air-conditioned minibus to Nazareth, roughly an hour away. The holy city, nestled into the Galilean Hills, is home to one of the most important shrines in Christianity – the Church of the Annunciation – where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary.Head inside the basilica for a look around, and learn of the site’s significance as a Christian pilgrimage destination while admiring the architecture. Another sacred site – St Joseph’s Church – is nearby, so stroll over to it next with your guide and head inside. Built on the ground where Joseph of Nazareth's carpentry workshop is said to have stood, the church is fascinating to explore with a network of crypts beneath its main prayer hall.After walking around the church with your guide, leave Nazareth and continue your tour of the Holy Land by minibus. Pass through the tiny village of Cafa and stop for photos at the Church of the Multiplication on the banks of the Sea of Galilee. It was here that one of the New Testament’s most famous parables – the feeding of the 5,000 – took place.Continue around the foot of Mount Beatitudes to the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and see the ruins of Jesus' much-celebrated synagogue on a walk with your guide. Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and then travel onward toward the city of Tiberias on the Jordan River.Stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit, to walk along its sacred river banks and learn about the baptismal rituals that take place at the water’s edge. If you want to want to get baptized at Yarendit, simply speak to your guide to see if it can be arranged during the stop. After enjoying the tranquil ambiance of the site, hop back inside your minibus and start your journey back to Haifa Port where your day trip finishes.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.