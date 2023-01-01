Home to the largest area of natural woodland in Northern Ireland, the National Trust's beautiful Crom Estate is a haven for pine martens, bats and many species of bird. You can walk from the visitor centre to the old castle ruins, an ancient walled garden, gnarled yew trees and views over the reed-fringed lough. Castle Crom itself is privately owned and closed to the public.

The estate is on the eastern shore of Upper Lough Erne, 5km west of Newtownbutler.

For views of Crom from the lake, rent a rowing boat (per hour £7.50) or outboard-engine boat (per day £45); ask at the visitor centre and book ahead in summer. See the website for details of upcoming events. Camping is available; book ahead for glamping pods that sleep two adults and up to three children.