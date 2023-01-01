Meaning 'stony site' in Irish, An Creagán (20km east of Omagh) is a great starting point for exploring the ecology of the surrounding bogs and the archaeology of the region. Pick up a free map with information on the Neolithic and Bronze Age sites in the area, including the Beaghmore Stone Circles, from the information desk. There are also 5km of nature trails through bogs and forest, a woodland children's play area, self-catering cottages and a good restaurant.

The grounds contain stones and prehistoric artefacts collected from the surrounding countryside, as well as a mock Bronze Age round house.