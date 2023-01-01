Grant Ancestral Homestead

Ulysses Simpson Grant (1822–85) led Union forces to victory in the American Civil War and later served as the 18th US president. His maternal grandfather, John Simpson, emigrated from County Tyrone to Pennsylvania in 1760, but the farm he left behind at Dergina has been restored in the style of a typical Ulster smallholding, as it would have been during the time of Grant's presidency.

The site is 20km west of Dungannon, signposted south of the A4.

The farm outbuildings contain exhibitions on local history, famine and emigration and the American Civil War.